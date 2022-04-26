Terrorists Release Photograph Of Abducted Male Passengers Of Kaduna-Abuja Train

The gunmen had on March 28 ambushed the train heading for Kaduna from the nation’s capital city after bombing its rail track.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 26, 2022

Terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train about a month ago have released a picture of the male passengers kidnapped from the train.
The terrorists earlier released a photograph showing the kidnapped female passengers alongside little children.
At least eight passengers were killed in the incident, while many others were kidnapped or declared missing.
A few days after the incident, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, was released alongside others.
Hassan, who was seen in a video released by the bandits, said he was freed on compassionate grounds.
However, sources told SaharaReporters that a ransom of N100 million was paid before he was released.
Meanwhile, the families of 22 of the passengers have declared them missing.
 

