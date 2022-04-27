BREAKING: Thief Steals N43 Million From Headquarters Of Nigeria’s Ruling Party, APC

There was confusion at the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progr

It was learnt that the party resorted to the use of canopies due to the ongoing renovation/refurbishment works being carried out in the Secretariat main building.



It was gathered that the sum of $75,000 had gone missing amid the crowded struggle at the main entrance to the party premises.



Party sources, however, disclosed that the missing money was in no way connected to the monies from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms as aspirants are expected to make deposits in the designated account numbers before picking up their forms at Buhari House.



“It’s actually $75,000. You know there was a struggle at the gate when aspirants and supporters were trying to get in.



“When the parcel of money dropped, it went missing in a flash. By the time security operatives were alerted, the thief had vanished with the envelope,” the party source said.



Earlier, the Secretariat had been a beehive of activities as aspirants trooped in to obtain forms for various electoral offices.

On the outside of Buhari House were hundreds of supporters lined up to cheer their respective aspirants as they made their way into the premises.



Wednesday’s sale of forms had made it clear that the party premises may not accommodate the nearly two-week exercise.



Therefore, talks are underway to relocate to a different venue altogether.

It was learnt that officials of the party were heard deliberating to move the exercise to International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The APC last Wednesday pegged its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at N100 million.



The party’s national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, disclosed this shortly after the 11th National Executive Meeting in Abuja last week.



The nomination form would go for N70 million while expression of interest forms would go for N30 million.

Morka said the nomination and expression of interest forms for those seeking the party’s ticket to contest the governorship election in their respective states will cost N50 million.



The other ratified prices for other elective positions include N20 million for senatorial aspirants, N10 million for aspirants seeking to be members of the House of Representatives and N2 million for State Houses of Assembly aspirants.

