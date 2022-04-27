Buhari Administration Incapable, Unwilling To Tackle Nigeria’s Problems – Afenifere Calls For Government Of National Unity

Afenifere, a pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, has called for a Government of National Unity (GNU) in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Afenifere said this was necessary because the administration of Muhammadu Buhari was incapable and unwilling to tackle Nigeria’s problems.



According to the group, a Government of National Unity will help tackle security challenges and midwife the coming of a new democratic government.

The pan-Yoruba group stated this on Wednesday through a communique issued after a meeting held at the country home of its Acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in Ogun State.



The communique signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, said, “After extensive deliberations, Afenifere resolved as follows: The situation in the country is now so dire that there is an urgent need to approach the issue in a more decisive manner.

“In view of the seriousness of the situation and considering the fact that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that it is incapable and unwilling to tackle the identified problems, Afenifere hereby strongly advocate for a Government of National Unity.



“Such a Government of National Unity is to tackle the insecurity problems and midwife a new Democratic Government.”

Afeneifere also reiterated its call for state police in the country, citing as an example the success of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Operation Amotekun.

Amotekun is a security outfit based in the six southwest states of Nigeria.

It added, “Once again, Afenifere is reiterating its position that Restructuring of the Nigerian State must take place before the much-vaunted elections.

“We also recommend that States that are ready must be allowed to establish their own Police Forces. The performance of Amotekun Security Network in the South West in conjunction with the Nigerian Police has shown clearly that all the criticisms against state police are unfounded and self-serving.”







