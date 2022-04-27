EXCLUSIVE: Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Army In Buhari’s Home State, Kill Two Soldiers, Injure Many Others

The soldiers were said to be on a special operation at Kaiga community when one of their vehicles stepped over the planted IED.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2022

Two Nigerian Army personnel have been killed by Improvised Explosive Device planted by terrorists in an ambush in Katsina State.

SaharaReporters learnt that other soldiers also sustained various degrees of injuries while a patrol vehicle conveying the troops was burnt.

The deceased were identified as Salami Dare (12NA/68/5958) and Hayatudeen Armayau (18NA/77/0055).

The soldiers were said to be on a special operation at Kaiga community when one of their vehicles stepped over the planted IED.

A military signal obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday also confirmed the incident.

The signal read, “At about 250820A Apr 22. own ptl team from Cbt 1 in Danmusa LGA of katsina state move from Mara- Kaiga were ambushed by bandits aided with IED at Kaiga (12°18'16" N 7° 13' 48" E) within Danmusa LGA. Own cas KIA 2, 12NA/68/5958 LCp Salami Dare and 18NA/77/0055 pte Hayatudeen Armayau. Eqpt cas. 1X AK 47 Rifle and 1 HK21.

“The KIA and the WIA were evacuated to BMC Katsina. The EOD was drafted to the area to scan, however no other IED was found.”

Katsina, despite being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has witnessed sporadic attacks by bandits and kidnappers that have claimed the lives of many.

