Families Of Abducted Kaduna Train Passengers Write National Security Adviser, Monguno As Victims Spend 30 Days

The aggrieved relatives said the Nigerian government had no representative who communicated with them, regarding the status of their loved ones who are currently in captivity.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2022

Family members of passengers abducted by terrorists from the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022, have written to the Office of the National Security Adviser, urging the government to establish a channel of communication with them.

The letter signed on behalf of the families by Alhaji Aliyu Mahmood, Idayat Yusuf, Aminu Othma and Dr. Baabs Muhammed was addressed to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno on Monday.

It reads, “We the families of victims of the Nigerian Railway Corporation train attack AK9 departing from Abuja on 28th of March 2022 to Rigasa Kaduna have come together on behalf of the victims that are in captivity.

“We write to express our concern that there is no representation from the government to communicate with us on the status of our loved ones. Even though we know the information may be of confidential nature, families need to be reassured and be carried along in a safe manner to ensure their release from captivity safely.

“We humbly request your facilitation to ensure that the Federal Government is in touch with the victims’ families.”

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that the terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train about a month ago released a picture of the male passengers kidnapped from the train.

The gunmen had on March 28 ambushed the train heading for Kaduna from the nation’s capital city after bombing its rail track.

The terrorists earlier released a photograph showing the kidnapped female passengers alongside little children.

