Female National Youth Corps Member Kidnapped With Baby In Abuja Reportedly Found Dead

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 27, 2022

A member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, identified as Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, kidnapped in Abuja, has reportedly been found dead.

Her disappearance was made known by one Richard Lorliam who claimed the missing corps member was his niece.

 

According to a post on Lorliam's Facebook page, Terungwa was last seen on Thursday in the Lokogoma area of Abuja.

 

Lorliam said she was abducted with her one-year-old son while returning from the Community Development Service exercise.

 

He, however, said the baby was later found but the mother was still missing.

 

He wrote in several Facebook posts, “My niece is missing ...anyone with information should come forward. Last known location… Lokogoma Abuja."

 

In another post, he said, “Abducted with her 1yr old son after attending NYSC CDs exercise. The baby was later found but she still remains missing. Pls share till she is found.”

 

Meanwhile, a friend of the young woman, Rachael Iveren Ingbian has taken to her Facebook page to announce that Terungwa was found but was already dead.

 

She wrote, “She was found but not alive....

IT IS WELL

Adoo

Na wa o."

Efforts made by SaharaReporters to reach Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, for confirmation, proved abortive as calls to her telephone lines did not connect and text messages sent were not replied to. 


SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

