Instagram Celebrities Corrupt Nollywood, Steal From Politicians, Prostitute Themselves For Range Rovers, Others — Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo

It is when they steal the dollars of these politicians that we get to hear about it. And what you will hear then is, all these actresses na thieves. And that is where we say, no.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2022

Desperate Instagram celebrities are destroying the Nollywood industry by doing everything to become popular like genuine actresses, Kanayo O. Kanayo, an actor and producer, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has lamented.

The veteran actor disclosed this on Sunday when he appeared as a guest on the online talk show “90MinutesAfrica,” hosted by Rudolf Okonkwo and Chido Onumah.

Kanayo O. Kanayo, who starred in the breakthrough Nollywood movie, “Living in Bondage,” said, “When they introduce themselves as actresses, we know they are not actresses. We know what they are doing is impersonation. It is when they steal the dollars of these politicians that we get to hear about it. And what you will hear then is, all these actresses na thieves. And that is where we say, no.

"Or generally, they will say all these Nollywood girls na ashawo. We still have very responsible, fine Nollywood girls, but the worst thing that has happened to Nollywood is the infiltration of Instagram stars into Nollywood. The girls who are popular on Instagram but are not rooted to the ground. They are the worst thing that has happened to Nollywood.”

Kanayo, who is also a lawyer, said these Instagram celebrities “are the ones giving Nollywood a bad name; because they can do anything to become Genevieve Nnaji. They can do anything to become Omotola. They can do anything to become Rita Dominic. They can do anything. They are just popular on Instagram. You cannot rate them on anything.”

Responding to questions, the veteran actor who recently published a legal thriller, The Testator, said many beautiful girls were desperately throwing themselves into Nollywood for the benefits.

“What most of these girls do is to ensure that those who design the jacket of movies put their faces. So, she will act in Asaba, take that jacket design to Abuja and see a top politician. When she is asked, “What do you do?” She will say, “I am an actress.” So, instead of giving her two hundred thousand or one hundred thousand after a night, the man gives her two million. That is one benefit.

“You will see a man take a girl from Nigeria to one island and she comes back with a Range Rover just because she is an actress, and that is not good. So, you see, the benefits are many just to mention that you are an actress; and the men are the ones stoking this fire,” he noted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment Brazil 2014 Soccer World Cup Kicks Off With Pomp, Pageantry, And Some Questionable Refereeing
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Entertainment See Who Made The List of Nigeria's Most Influential Women
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Entertainment Rapper Jay Z Wants To Invest In Nigerian Music Industry
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Singer Davido In Dud Cheque Scandal
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Entertainment Sosoliso Crash Survivor Kechi Stuns Crowd At America's Got Talent Finals
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment Nigeria's Screen Diva, Genevieve Nnaji, Stars In Hollywood Film
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Military Checkpoint In Bayelsa, One dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC New Guidelines Give Amaechi, Ngige, Other Ministers Four Days To Resign Or Forget 2023 Ambition
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Army In Buhari’s Home State, Kill Two Soldiers, Injure Many Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Two Young Men Declared Missing In Cross River State After Visiting Lady They Met On Facebook
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Ogun Governor, Abiodun Confirms He Was Arrested For Fraud In USA, Warns APC Party Not To Disqualify Him For 2023
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME How Fake Missionary School Proprietors Trafficked 92 Children From Adamawa
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Islam Vacate Lagos Praying Ground Immediately – Islamic Group, MURIC Writes Nigerian Army
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
News Angry Constituents Chase Ondo House Majority Leader Out Of Community Over ‘Poor Performance’
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics House Of Reps Summons Ministry Of Trade Officials Over N2.6trillion Tax Evasion
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
International Ukraine Crisis: Russia's Threats About World War 3, Nuclear Weapons Dangerous, US Warns
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Families Of Abducted Kaduna Train Passengers Write National Security Adviser, Monguno As Victims Spend 30 Days
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad