It’ll Take Longer To Defeat Terrorists, Kidnappers If Nigerians Don’t Support Us – Buhari

Buhari urged all political parties in the country to keep elections and election-related differences aside and join his administration’s drive to defeat insecurity.

by Sahara Reporters Apr 27, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, met with members of the business community and the leadership of political parties at an Iftar dinner organised by the President in Abuja.

Buhari urged all political parties in the country to keep elections and election-related differences aside and join his administration’s drive to defeat insecurity which he described as a ‘‘common enemy’’ bedevilling the country.

Muhammadu Buhari

He said, “Without mass, popular support to our hardworking Armed Forces, it will take us much longer to finish off the successful war we are waging against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping. Our country must be kept safe for progress and prosperity to be entrenched.

‘‘I look forward to seeing the reflection of this spirit in the relationship between the parties and the government, especially as the electioneering season will soon be upon us.”

The President said the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had tremendous success at its meeting last week, stating that the party will continue to push for the creation of democratic principles at all levels.

He added, “Today, we can proudly say that we have a political system that allows political parties of all views and persuasions, reflecting the diversity of our nation to co-exist, and contest for elections at all levels of government without fear or institutional bias and pressure.”

Buhari also boasted that his administration had done exceedingly well in improving the business climate, urging the private sector to complement the government’s effort in poverty reduction and job creation for the young people.

He said, “No administration has done as much as we have done in the creation of a climate best suited for business, big and small, to thrive. The ease of doing business index that is globally recognized has acknowledged that the ease with which business is carried out in the country has never been better than it is today. We will continue to make it better.

“We’ll equally continue to count on the support of the private sector to improve economic growth and create new job opportunities for our teeming population. Employment is critical to the stability and prosperity of our country. Government and the private sector, working together, have an opportunity to transform the lives of people in ways that was hard to imagine in the past.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency South-West Shiites Accuse Nigerian Government Of Sponsoring Terrorists With Millions Of Dollars
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram #BringBackOurGirls: Buhari Optimistic As Governor Shettima Meets With Missing Girls' Parents
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Terrorism Boko Haram Offer of Negotiation: Buhari’s Position Corroborates Centre for Crisis Communication, Centre Says
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Boko Haram Multiple Blasts Rock Maiduguri, Residents Claim Military Attempting To Cover Up
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Terrorism Boko Haram Insurgents, On Bikes, Attack Borno Community
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News Female Suicide Bomber Strikes Near Maiduguri Killing 3 Persons
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Military Checkpoint In Bayelsa, One dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC New Guidelines Give Amaechi, Ngige, Other Ministers Four Days To Resign Or Forget 2023 Ambition
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Army In Buhari’s Home State, Kill Two Soldiers, Injure Many Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Entertainment Instagram Celebrities Corrupt Nollywood, Steal From Politicians, Prostitute Themselves For Range Rovers, Others — Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Two Young Men Declared Missing In Cross River State After Visiting Lady They Met On Facebook
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Ogun Governor, Abiodun Confirms He Was Arrested For Fraud In USA, Warns APC Party Not To Disqualify Him For 2023
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME How Fake Missionary School Proprietors Trafficked 92 Children From Adamawa
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Islam Vacate Lagos Praying Ground Immediately – Islamic Group, MURIC Writes Nigerian Army
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
News Angry Constituents Chase Ondo House Majority Leader Out Of Community Over ‘Poor Performance’
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics House Of Reps Summons Ministry Of Trade Officials Over N2.6trillion Tax Evasion
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
International Ukraine Crisis: Russia's Threats About World War 3, Nuclear Weapons Dangerous, US Warns
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad