Leaked Audiotape: House Of Representatives Member, Gboluga Threatens To Destroy Ondo South PDP Senatorial Chairman Over Delegates’ List

A member of the House of Representatives representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Ikengboju Gboluga, has allegedly threatened to ruin the life of Ondo South Senatorial Chairman, Elder Amos Fadope, over an ad hoc delegates list.



In the leaked audiotape obtained by SaharaReporters, Gboluga on Tuesday while speaking in Ikale dialect on the phone, called the senatorial chairman an Idiot and threatened to ruin his life.



The House of Representatives member also threatened to sack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local government chairman, Mr Adewo Olorunsola, popularly known as Dangote, for including the name of one Niyi Arogbo, said to be loyal to the Ondo South Senator as a delegate ahead of the PDP primary in May.



"The list Dangote submitted at Akure, I have just seen it. In Ilutitun Ward 2, he submitted Niyi Arogbo’s name, your favourite for Tofowomo.



"I am telling you this, you will be in big problem. If I don’t remove Dangote as the Chairman of the local government, call me a bastard. I know you are involved with it, you are an idiot, I will ruin your life," the lawmaker said in the tape.

When SaharaReporters contacted Fadope to confirm the call captured on tape, he said, "Yes, he (Gboluga) called me and began to allege that I cancelled some names from the Ad hoc Committee delegates’ list of the party in the coming primaries in one of the wards at Illutitun.



“I told him I was not in charge, that I didn't know anything about it, but he didn't even allow me to talk. He began to brag and started cursing me that he was going to destroy me.



"His brother also called me and started threatening me that if they cannot get me, they will get my children," he said.



Fadope added, "The delegates’ list was only submitted to him by Dangote who only collated it as submitted to him by all the party ward chairmen across the 13 wards of Okitipupa in line with the decision of the ward leaders and executives across the board.



“Writing of delegates’ list is the sole responsibility of each of the ward leaders and executives. Each list from the ward was submitted to the local government party chairman, who also has a responsibility to submit it to me for onward submission to the state executives.

“Gboluga is threatening my life and calling me an idiot despite the support I gave him to emerge as the candidate of the party in 2019.”

However, efforts made by SaharaReporters to speak with Gboluga were not successful. His media aide, Niyi Iwakun, promised to call back but never did.



