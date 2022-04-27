Nigerian Agency, NDLEA Marks Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari’s Multi-billion Houses, Shopping Plaza For Investigation

This is coming a few days after NDLEA arrested a suspected billionaire drug baron, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2022

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has marked six residential houses and a shopping plaza belonging to the embattled suspended Intelligence Response Team leader, Abba Kyari, in Maiduguri, Borno State, as being under investigation.

The multi-million two-storey shopping plaza, Assurance Plaza, located along the Giwa Barracks Road in Maiduguri, has about 100 stores while the six residential houses are all located at the Maiduguri New Government Residential Area.

Abba Kyari

This is coming a few days after NDLEA arrested a suspected billionaire drug baron, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu, who is allegedly behind the N3billion tramadol deal involving the suspended officer.

Ukatu came under watch in 2021, a year after five cartons of Tramadol 225mg were seized from his staff on 4th May 2021.

He had sent them to sell to undercover police officers (unknown to Ukatu), from the then Kyari-led IRT, in Lagos.

The price of a carton of Tramadol was negotiated at N17million each as against the then black-market value that ranged between N18million and N20million a carton.

Meanwhile, after the arrest of Ukatu’s staff, Pius Enidom and Sunday Ibekwete, Kyari’s men were led to Mallinson’s warehouse at Ojota in Lagos where 197 additional cartons of Tramadol 225mg were seized by the IRT.

The monetary value of the 202 cartons of Tramadol seized from Mallinson in one day was over N3billion.

Three weeks after the seizure, the Kyari’s IRT team transferred only 12 cartons of the Tramadol with one truck and a suspect to the Lagos Command of the NDLEA, leaving 190 cartons unaccounted for.

After over eight months of following the lead, anti-narcotic officers of the agency eventually arrested Ukatu at the Lagos airport on 13th April 2022.

Meanwhile, Kyari and four top members of his team are already facing trial for a different but similar offence at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Ogun Governor, Abiodun Confirms He Was Arrested For Fraud In USA, Warns APC Party Not To Disqualify Him For 2023
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police EXPOSED: Akwa Ibom Gov. Udom Emmanuel's Official Driver Impersonates The Nigeria Police, Defrauds Zenith Bank
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion How St.Nicholas Hospital Doctors Killed Chaz B By Chinyere Roselin Chukuma
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Corruption EFCC Docks Ex-Benue Gov. Suswan For N3.1bn Fraud
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Ex-Governor Akwe Doma Breached Due Process
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Corruption SERAP Hits Back Against Okonjo-Iweala, Calls For Her To ‘Apologize’ For Her Actions
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Military Checkpoint In Bayelsa, One dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC New Guidelines Give Amaechi, Ngige, Other Ministers Four Days To Resign Or Forget 2023 Ambition
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Army In Buhari’s Home State, Kill Two Soldiers, Injure Many Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Ogun Governor, Abiodun Confirms He Was Arrested For Fraud In USA, Warns APC Party Not To Disqualify Him For 2023
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME How Fake Missionary School Proprietors Trafficked 92 Children From Adamawa
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Islam Vacate Lagos Praying Ground Immediately – Islamic Group, MURIC Writes Nigerian Army
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
News Angry Constituents Chase Ondo House Majority Leader Out Of Community Over ‘Poor Performance’
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics House Of Reps Summons Ministry Of Trade Officials Over N2.6trillion Tax Evasion
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Entertainment Instagram Celebrities Corrupt Nollywood, Steal From Politicians, Prostitute Themselves For Range Rovers, Others — Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Two Young Men Declared Missing In Cross River State After Visiting Lady They Met On Facebook
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Ukraine Crisis: Russia's Threats About World War 3, Nuclear Weapons Dangerous, US Warns
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Families Of Abducted Kaduna Train Passengers Write National Security Adviser, Monguno As Victims Spend 30 Days
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad