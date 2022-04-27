Nigerian Polytechnic Higher National Diploma Applicants Write School, Plead With Management To Reconsider Admission Requirements

The students said they had just returned from the Industrial Training programme with the hope of continuing their HND at the institution but were informed that there had been a change in the requirement for admission.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 27, 2022

Ordinary National Diploma certificate holders of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State have appealed to the management of the institution to change the Ordinary level (O level) requirement for admission into the Higher National Diploma Programme.
 
The students said they had just returned from the Industrial Training programme with the hope of continuing their HND at the institution but were informed that there had been a change in the requirement for admission.
 
One of the affected students told SaharaReporters on Wednesday, “They changed the O level requirements from the one they used in admitting us to OND without informing us. We had already paid for the application form before they announced a change in the O level requirements.
 
“They did that just because they know we are voiceless and no one to fight on our behalf. I’m one of the students affected by the sudden change of requirements in O level.
 
“We’ve written letters to the school management but they keep pushing us forth and back.”
 
In a letter to the acting rector, Olarongbe Afolabi, the students pleaded with the school to consider those who had completed their OND from the school and grant them admission.
 
The letter sighted by SaharaReporters reads, “We the returning student of The Federal Polytechnic Offa (F18/P18 OND) of the School of Communication and Information Technology from The Department of Library and Information Science were out of campus for Industrial Program, which is a necessary part of the educational program in every polytechnic in Nigeria at large.
 
“With due regards to your amiable office, we bring to your respectable office about O level requirements demanded on the admission into Higher National Diploma program which has been updated denying admission for the returning students into Higher National Diploma program. These new requirement has affected over 60% of the returning students from the Industrial one-year training program.
 
“We, therefore, seek for the school management and authorities’ quick intervention to please reason with us the returning industrial training students.
 
“Collectively, we hereby solicit that the requirements should be lifted in favour of us who have chosen Fedpoffa (Federal Polytechnic, Offa) right from the beginning till this moment. Kindly please treat it as urgent while we patiently wait for feedback. Thank you for the cooperation.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Ogun Governor, Abiodun Confirms He Was Arrested For Fraud In USA, Warns APC Party Not To Disqualify Him For 2023
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Prince Andrew Stripped Of Freedom Of City Title Over Sexual Assault Case
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I Won’t Resign Yet Despite Declaring To Run For President – Buhari’s Minister, Ngige
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Israeli Prime Minister To Pay For Family's Food After Public Criticism Of Extravagant Lifestyle
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Suspected State-sponsored Thugs Brutalise Sowore's Presidential Campaign Supporter In Osun
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Prisoner Exchange: Russia Says It Swapped Ex-US Marine, Reed, For Russian Prisoner Held In US
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Gunmen Attack Nigerian Military Checkpoint In Bayelsa, One dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Leaked Audiotape: House Of Representatives Member, Gboluga Threatens To Destroy Ondo South PDP Senatorial Chairman Over Delegates’ List
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News EXCLUSIVE: Documents Expose How Redeemed Church Pastor Misled Lagos Director Of Public Prosecutions In N1.7bn Wema Bank Money Laundering, Fraud Case
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Actor, Yul Edochie, Under Fire On Twitter After Declaring He Has A Child With Second Wife
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Ogun Governor, Abiodun Confirms He Was Arrested For Fraud In USA, Warns APC Party Not To Disqualify Him For 2023
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Zamfara Government Deposes Two Emirs, One District Head Accused Of Working With Bandits
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Thief Steals N43 Million From Headquarters Of Nigeria’s Ruling Party, APC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ukraine War: Putin Threatens Nuclear Strikes If US, UK, Other Western Countries Intervene
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Police Invite Nigerian Pastor Who Asked Members To Pay N310,000 To Make Heaven
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Prince Andrew Stripped Of Freedom Of City Title Over Sexual Assault Case
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News N150Billion Loan: Nigerian Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege Accuses Delta Governor, Okowa Of Corruption, Reckless Borrowing
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
News Female National Youth Corps Member Kidnapped With Baby In Abuja Reportedly Found Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad