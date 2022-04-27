Police Invite Nigerian Pastor Who Asked Members To Pay N310,000 To Make Heaven

According to NAN, Abraham, a pastor with the Christ High Commission Ministry, had asked members to relocate to a camp in Araromi-Ugbesi in Omuo-Oke-Ekiti.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 27, 2022

The Ekiti State police command has invited Nuah Abraham, a pastor, who reportedly asked congregants to “part with N310,000 for them to prepare for the end of the world” for interrogation.
 
The state police spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, said the pastor had relocated from Kaduna where his church is known as Royal Christ Assembly.
 
According to him, the invitation is to allow the preacher to explain himself.
 
One of Abraham’s church members was said to have confirmed that the pastor first relocated to Ekiti in 2021 from his former base in Kaduna State.
 
“He later returned to Kaduna State in April to ask each member of his church to pay him N310,000 before they are allowed to follow him to Araromi-Ugbesi in Omuo-Oke-Ekiti in Ekiti East,’’ the member said.
 
The source added that the pastor preached that it was where “the gate of heaven will open for all of them to fly to heaven”.

