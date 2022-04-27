Ruling Party, APC New Guidelines Give Amaechi, Ngige, Other Ministers Four Days To Resign Or Forget 2023 Ambition

The ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) new electoral guidelines released on Tuesday stated that all political appointees who aspire to participate in its primary elections at all levels must resign at least 30 days before the conduct of the primaries.

Section 3(i) of the APC’s guidelines for the conduct of primaries, states: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for the purpose of the nomination of candidates.

“Any political office holder interested in contesting for an elective office shall leave Office 30 days prior to the date of election or party primary for the office sought.”

According to the APC primary election’s timetable, the presidential primary is scheduled to hold between May 30 and June 1.

Governorship, senate, federal and state assembly primary elections to select APC candidates for the general elections, according to the timetable, will hold between May 18 and 23, meaning that appointees for such positions who refused to resign between April 18 and 23 would have lost whatever was left of their chances to contest in the primaries.

Both the Ministers of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and that of Labour and Productivity, Chris Nigige, have declared their intent to run for president.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio who was said to be nursing such ambition, has however denied that he is interested in the presidency.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami, had also been reported to be interested in governorship position in his home state of Kebbi.

With the guidelines and timeframe for resignation, Malami may no longer have a chance to contest.