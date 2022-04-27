Two Young Men Declared Missing In Cross River State After Visiting Lady They Met On Facebook

Two young men have been declared missing in Calabar, Cross River State, after visiting a lady they met on popular social networking platform, Facebook.

Identified as Henry Agbo and Wisdom Ofri, the young men are said to be employees of a logistics company located along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar, the state capital.

It was gathered that they decided to visit the female Facebook friend after a series of chats on the online platform at the Ekorinim 2 area of the city last Saturday, according to The Parchment.

A friend of the missing young men, Uforo, while giving more insight into the development, said, “They have been chatting through Facebook messenger with the girl. On that day, I was supposed to follow them to Ekorinim 2 where the girl asked us to come and see her but they left before I could come out of the house. They thereafter took a tricycle to meet with the said lady.

“That was the last time we heard about them. We kept trying their (phone) numbers but they have remained switched off. They have also not returned home since then. The incident happened on Saturday.”

Another acquaintance of the missing young men, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that they had searched for them at police stations and other places without any trace of them.

He said, “At first, we thought it was a case of kidnap but we have been to all the police stations in the state capital including the Anti-Cultism/Kidnapping squad at Cultural Centre, Zone 6, and even the police state headquarters and have not found them. They have not returned home since then and all their numbers have remained switched off.”

The spokesperson for the police command in Cross River State, Irene Ugbo, told SaharaReporters on Wednesday that she was not aware of the incident.

She, however, promised to follow up on the case and get back with full details later in the day.