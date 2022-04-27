Zamfara Government Deposes Two Emirs, One District Head Accused Of Working With Bandits

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 27, 2022

The Zamfara State Government has officially deposed three traditional leaders earlier suspended over alleged involvement in banditry activities in the state.
The two emirs and a district head were deposed over allegations of aiding the activities of bandits terrorising communities in the state.

Governor Bello Matawalle
The affected traditional rulers are Emir of Zurmi, Abubakar Atiku; Emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar and Sulaiman Ibrahim, who used to be the District Head of Birnin Tsaba.
Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, the information commissioner disclosed this while addressing journalists after the state executive council meeting in Gusau on Wednesday.
According to him, the decision was based on the reports of the committees set up by the government to look into the issue.
He said, “The council has approved the deposition of Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and that of Dansadau, Alhaji Hussaini Umar.
“The council also approved the immediate removal of the District Head of Birnin-Tsaba, Alhaji Sulaiman Ibrahim.”
“We took the decision after careful examination of the reports submitted by the two committees to the State government,” the government added.
The state government had suspended the traditional leaders 10 months ago after they were accused of working with bandits.
Subsequently, the government had set up a six-member committee to investigate the allegations against the traditional rulers and the committee had recently come up with its report.
“The council upheld the recommendation of a six-man white paper committee set up by the government to review the report of two separate committees earlier set up to investigate the involvement of the three traditional rulers in the activities of banditry in the state,” a statement by Governor Bello Matawalle’s media aide, Zailani Bappa, also said.
 
“The three impeached royal fathers were earlier suspended by the state government following wide allegations of serious involvement in the act of banditry in the state.
 
“The findings of the committees also revealed abuse of the Land Act in their domain and the government ordered the reversal to status quo involving the lands illegally allocated.”
 
 
 
 

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

