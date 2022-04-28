14 People Are Killed In Northern Nigeria Every Day – Northern Broadcast Media Owners

A data consulting firm had revealed that no fewer than 8,372 people lost their lives to security challenges in 2021.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 28, 2022

An average of 14 persons are killed in northern Nigeria every day, the Northern Broadcast Media Owners Association (NBMOA) has said.


The association also said no fewer than 8,372 people were killed in the north in 2021.
 
The acting chairman of the association, Abdullahi Yelwa, disclosed this in a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

File photo used to illustrate story.

He also said there were 10.5 million out-of-school children and 2.7 million internally displaced persons in Nigeria, Daily Trust reports.
 
Abdullahi explained that the association invited all aspirants seeking political office across all the political parties to come up with clear policy prescriptions to tackle the challenges facing the nation.
 
“Here in the North, we’re daily confronted by a unique set of existential challenges. The scourge of banditry, terrorism, Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs), drug abuse, rural poverty, out-of-school children, youth unemployment, begging and the threat of hunger, have become epidemic and have defied solutions.
 
“These are the issues that should therefore be at the centre of political discourse. The attention of any political leader seeking the votes of the northern electorates should therefore be focused on these issues. For the purpose of clarity, let’s review some depressing statistics:
 
“A data consulting firm had revealed that no fewer than 8,372 people lost their lives to security challenges in 2021. Today, an average of 14 people are killed every day.
 
“Between 2018 and 2020, an average of 21.4 percent of the Nigerian population experienced hunger. The United Nations Office of Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), revealed that 14.4 Percent of Nigerians engage in drug abuse, higher than the global average of 11 percent.”

Saharareporters, New York

