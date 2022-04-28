2023: PDP To Screen Atiku, Saraki, Peter Obi, Momodu, Other Presidential Aspirants On Friday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released the list of presidential aspirants to be screened on Friday.



The aspirants have bought the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms.

The last day for the submission of already completed forms was April 25 and the date for the screening of presidential aspirants had been fixed for April 29.



The list obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday includes the following names: former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim; Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; and Media businessman, Dele Momodu.



Others are Oliver Tariela Diana; Nwachukwu Amakwenze; Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Sam Ohuabunwa; Emmanuel Udom; former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi; former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose; Charles Okwudili; Chikwendu Kalu; and Ndukwe Cosmos.



A statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja last Thursday had given new dates for the screening of aspirants for various offices.



The PDP had fixed its presidential nomination form and expression of interest forms N40 million, governorship N21 million, Senate N3.5 million, House of Representatives N2.5 million and State House of Assembly N600,000.



Mr Ologunagba said after thorough consideration of various issues and concerns in the party, the PDP extended the closing dates for the purchase of expression of interest and nomination forms to Friday.



“Under the reviewed timetable, the last day for the submission of already completed Forms has been extended to April 25.



“Consequently, the following new dates have been fixed for the screening as well as Appeals arising from the screening of aspirants for various positions;



“The State House of Assembly and National Assembly April 27; Governorship, April 28; Presidential, April 29.



“The Appeals on all screening exercises is May 2.”



Mr Ologunagba added that under the updated timetable, the three-member Ad Hoc Ward Congress had been fixed for April 30, while the Local Government Area National Delegates Congresses would now hold on May 5.

