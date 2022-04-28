Any APC Presidential Aspirant Who Can’t Raise N100million For Nomination Form Is Not A Serious Candidate — National Chairman, Adamu

The APC had fixed N100million as the cost for its 2023 presidential aspirants to obtain forms. The APC explained that the nomination form would go for N70million while the expression of interest form cost N30million.

by Editing Apr 28, 2022

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has explained why the party's presidential nomination form is pegged at N100million.
The APC had fixed N100million as the cost for its 2023 presidential aspirants to obtain forms.  The APC explained that the nomination form would go for N70million while the expression of interest form cost N30million.


The fee was approved at the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Abuja.

Those eyeing the governorship ticket would purchase the form at N50million.
However, aspirants under 40 years would get a 50 per cent discount on the fees while women and persons living with disabilities would pay only for the expression of interest forms.
The party had come under attack for pegging the nomination fee at such an exorbitant rate.
But Adamu in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA) Hausa Service on Wednesday said those criticising the APC over the nomination fees are members of the opposition who are trying to give the ruling party a bad name to hang it.
He said the contest for the Nigerian presidency is not a contest of the motor parks union.
“If a presidential aspirant cannot mobilise at least 10,000 supporters to raise such amount; that person is not a serious contestant,” he was quoted him as saying.
“We are talking about the president of Nigeria, not the emir of your town. Now when the emir of your town dies, the person seeking to replace him will spend more than N100million for just one emirate,” Adamu said.
He also said there are so many leadership positions that will cost more than N100million.
“For example, someone who is seeking to be president of Nigeria asked 10,000 of his supporters each to contribute N10,000; how much will that be. If he lacked supporters to contribute, he didn’t deserve to contest. I didn’t want to belittle you because the president of Nigeria is not the chairman of your village motor park.
“If you want to kill a dog, you will give him a bad name, there is nothing to compare between seeking to be Nigeria’s president and corruption using the cost of the form. If you cannot participate, there is no compulsion, if you don’t have N100million, you have no business with becoming president. Tell me which country will not fix reasonable numbers to contest the position of the president? No country that practices democracy like ours will not fix the amount to around N100million; in fact, how much is N100million?”
“Our party has principles, if you can follow the guidelines you can participate. And another thing is our party is the ruling party, if we fix the amount less, the same opposition can sponsor some people to come and participate before you know court cases will arise everywhere. Let’s see if any devil can pay N100m to sponsor some,” he added. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

International Interpol, Kenya Government Probe Two Nigerian Financial Tech Tycoons, Demuren, Nehikhare Over Suspicious Transfer Of N128 Billion From Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Russian Military Attacks Ukrainian Capital During UN Secretary-General's Visit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Extends Tenure Of Nigeria Immigration Service Boss, Isah Jere, Despite Attaining Retirement Age
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Cultists Disrupt Governor Soludo’s Meeting In Anambra, Attack 60-year-old Activist
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Leaked Audiotape: House Of Representatives Member, Gboluga Threatens To Destroy Ondo South PDP Senatorial Chairman Over Delegates’ List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Interpol, Kenya Government Probe Two Nigerian Financial Tech Tycoons, Demuren, Nehikhare Over Suspicious Transfer Of N128 Billion From Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna-Abuja Train Release Photograph Of Newborn Baby From Abducted Pregnant Woman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Russian Military Attacks Ukrainian Capital During UN Secretary-General's Visit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Rivers PDP Governorship Aspirant, Dagogo Arrested On Governor Wike’s Order - Aide
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Group Demands Disqualification Of Akwa Ibom Governorship Aspirant, Eno For Violating Electoral Act
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Angry Youths Attack Ruling Party, APC Female Senator Over 'Poor Representation', Burn Several Vehicles
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest 21 Suspects Over Murder Of NDLEA Operative In Nasarawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Ben Ayade’s Declaration For President Is An Insulting Joke, By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Dorsey, Musk, Buhari And Twitter By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad