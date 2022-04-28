BREAKING: Angry Youths Attack Ruling Party, APC Female Senator Over 'Poor Representation', Burn Several Vehicles

Angry youths in Namu town, Plateau State, on Thursday attacked Senator Nora Dadu’ut.

Dadu’ut, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) represents Plateau South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.



Sources told SaharaReporters that some vehicles in the entourage of the lawmaker including a security vehicle were razed by irate youths who accused her of poor representation and abandoning her constituents.

She was said to be in the town for consultation for her second term ambition.

“Prominent Plateau citizens that attended her programme are still being held hostages by these aggrieved youths as we speak because the security operatives were overwhelmed,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the Quaan Pan Local Government Area authorities have declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Namu town and its environs with immediate effect.

Gideon Godenaan Dashe, Secretary of the LGA disclosed this in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters.

The statement read, “Following a review of security breaches in Namu on Thursday April 28, 2022, the Authorities of Quaan Pan Local Government Council of Plateau State, hereby impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Namu town and its environs with immediate effect.

“By this announcement, citizens of the area are expected to remain indoors, until further notice while security operatives have been mandated to take charge of the town.

“Citizens are advised to remain law abiding and avoid any action(s) that will cause further breaches.”



