BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General

He declared for the seat on Thursday on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

by saharareporters, new york Apr 28, 2022

Nigeria's Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has formally declared interest in the Kebbi State governorship race.

 

Abubakar Malami

According to him, he declared after finally accepting the calls of the people to become governor.

 

In 2020, a series of detailed investigations carried out by SaharaReporters showed that Malami had acquired several properties whose value run into many billions of naira since being appointed into the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s chief law officer.

See Also Exclusive #MalamiGate: Multi-billion Naira Properties Of Nigeria's Attorney-General Abubakar Malami's Family Acquired After He Got Appointed As The Minister Of Justice 0 Comments 1 Year Ago

For example, the AGF has an underground hotel in Sokoto, three houses at Peace Estate, Abuja, a new state-of-the-art school in Kebbi, two houses for his sons worth N100 million each and a new hotel under construction in the Jabi area of Abuja.

Malami also recently bought a house worth N150m in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

 

The newly constructed school is located at the back of NITEL in Gesse Phase 1, Birnin Kebbi, while a new house worth N600 million on Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, are among properties acquired by Malami since he became a minister under President Buhari.

 

The houses he built for his sons in Kebbi are 200 metres apart in a posh part of the city.

See Also Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General Malami Declares Interest In Kebbi Governorship After Acquiring Multi-billion Naira Properties Fraudulently 0 Comments 3 Weeks Ago

That is not all. Malami also built N3 billion multipurpose event centre in Kebbi State named Azbir Arena for his son in Kebbi.

 

The facility is said to be an entertainment centre with a plaza, a  kids’ playing section and a hotel, all in one place.

 

This is apart from Rayhaan Hotel located on Zaria Road, opposite Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, which the AGF massively upgraded through unexplained wealth.

 

Ever since SaharaReporters published a series of detailed reports exposing these illicit acquisitions, the online news medium has been a target for the AGF’s camp.

 

Apart from falsely claiming to have sued SaharaReporters over the expository reports he said had damaged his reputation before the world, Malami also issued a petition to the former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on the issue to arrest the publisher of the online newspaper, Omoyele Sowore.

See Also Politics Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Secretly Awards Multi-Billion Naira Contract For Recovery Of Government Property In Abuja, 10 States 0 Comments 2 Months Ago

Despite the open display of unexplained wealth by the AGF and members of his family, President Buhari, who rode to power in 2015 on the back of a promise to crush corruption, especially in the government circle, has yet to offer any statement on the development.

 

Observers say Buhari’s silence is an endorsement of the atrocities of one of his most trusted lieutenants, Malami.

 

