Buhari Government Unable To Rescue Missing Soldiers Is Deploying Troops To Save Alleged Missing Cows – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has taken a swipe at the Nigerian government for mobilising troops in search of missing cows in the region when many soldiers are nowhere to be found.



In a statement by Emma Powerful, the IPOB's spokesperson, the group described the move as a shameful one, noting that while several Nigerian citizens have been kidnapped and still missing, the Muhammadu Buhari government is searching for cows.

The group further noted that the deployment of troops in search of cows was simply a means for the Nigerian soldiers to invade the South-East “to clear the way for the Fulani jihadists and terrorists to invade the region and take over the land”.



It warned that all indigenous people in Nigeria must be on alert, alleging that Fulani jihadists are planning to start their conquest of the country by first penetrating the South East region.



IPOB stated, “We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to raise the alarm over the deployment of terrorists in the South East region under the guise of security agents by the Federal Government of Nigeria.



“The Fulani-controlled Government of Nigeria has started once again to deploy more military and police personnel to South East to clear the way for the Fulani jihadists and terrorists to invade the region and take over the land.



“We are calling on every indigenous tribe in Nigeria to be prepared because their plan is to start with South East and pursue their conquest to other regions. So, nobody should think that their own region is free from these jihadists.



“This is their agenda of 200 years ago which they planned to actualise in 2022 but we must resist them. The Nigerian terrorist nation and its security agencies raised a false alarm of missing 10 to 300 cows. This is only a smokescreen to invade our land They think we are fools, but they will fail as they used to fail.



"Since Fulani bandits and terrorists masquerading as herdsmen started invading ancestral Communities in Nigeria and killing innocent citizens without provocation, the latest being the Benue incident where over 20 folks were slaughtered one day, how many of the perpetrators have been brought to book? Now they alleged that cows are missing and they are deploying troops in search of it.



“The global world should take note of the plans of these jihadists in security uniforms in Nigeria. Furthermore, the world must look into the constant killing of innocent citizens in the south Eastern States without cause.



“Nigeria security agencies have mapped out this region for total destruction and extermination. We beg the world to come to our rescue because we are under serious attack.



“The fictitious allegation of killing 10 to 300 Fulani cows is totally false information. The Nigeria Joint Task Force, JTF could not rescue Biafrans kidnapped and chased by Fulani terrorist herdsmen who are behind the criminalities in Enugu, Abia and some parts of Imo States, but now they want to rescue cows.



“They could not rescue even soldiers and other security operatives kidnapped by Fulani bandits in the North but they are mobilising to rescue alleged missing cows. What a country with missing soldiers but deploying troops for missing cows!



“Fulani bandits and terrorists have resorted to kidnapping as a lucrative job and means of livelihood almost every day they attack and kidnap Biafrans along Arondizuogu, Okigwe, Isiukwuato, Uturu and Lokpanta roads. Soldiers have never been deployed to go after them.



“Nigeria Government and its compromised security agents did not provide security for these innocent citizens but now troops are being deployed to search for cows.”