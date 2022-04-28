Fire Guts Part Of Synagogue Church, Affects Late Pastor TB Joshua’s Tomb In Lagos

The fire, which started around 6.30 pm, destroyed the tomb shelter of the late founder of the church.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 28, 2022

There was a fire incident at the Synagogue Church of All Nations in the Ikotun area of Lagos on Wednesday.
PUNCH Metro reports that the fire, which started around 6.30 pm, destroyed the tomb shelter of the late founder of the church Prophet Temitope Joshua.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was not clear if anyone died in the fire incident.
He said, “The affected property is on Ajisebiri Street, Agodo. The house started burning around 6.30 pm and as I speak with you, fire service officials are trying to put out the fire.
“The compound of the house is big, so nobody can see what they are doing inside. Also, officials putting out the fire didn’t allow anybody inside.”
The Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, who also confirmed the incident, said the fire had been put out.
He said, “The incident happened at a building belonging to the late pastor. The late pastor usually went there to relax and meditate. Federal fire service officials moved in to put out the fire.”
The Head, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Margaret Adeseye, said the fire affected the shelter covering the late pastor’s tomb.
She said, “It is confirmed that a section around the tomb of the late pastor TB Joshua caught fire. A shelter was built to cover the tomb because it is an open place, so, it was the shelter that caught fire. But we were able to curtail it and it did not spread beyond where it started from. We have yet to identify the cause of the fire.”

