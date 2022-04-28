Gunmen Attack Home Of Jigawa APC Governorship Aspirant In Kano

The APC chieftain was away during the time of the attack.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 28, 2022

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked the Kano residence of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant in Jigawa State, Farouk Adamu Aliyu.
 
The gunmen, said to be about 10, attacked the house on Babura Road in the Nasarawa area of the Kano metropolis around 2 am, Daily Trust reports.

It was gathered that though the gunmen failed to gain access into the main house, one of the security guards was injured.


The gateman was said to have been cut with a machete while the others were tied up.
 
The cries of the injured gateman were said to have alerted the neighbours who then called the police.
 
The APC chieftain was, however, said to be away during the time of the attack.
 
Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the police command in Kano, SP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, said as soon as the police received the emergency call through their distress number, the commissioner of police, Samaila S. Dikko, deployed the tactical team of Operation Puff Adder to the scene.
 
He said, “Seeing the presence of the police, the armed robbers took to their heels. However, an investigation has commenced to arrest all the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.”

