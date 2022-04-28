How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo

According to him, Rauf Aregbesola, the current Minister of Interior, was the one who informed him of the party’s decision.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 28, 2022

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has explained how he was selected as the running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the build-up to the 2015 elections.
Osinbajo, while addressing the State House press corps on Wednesday at his official residence, explained that he was working on a case in Abuja as a lawyer when he got the good news.

According to him, Rauf Aregbesola, the current Minister of Interior, was the one who informed him of the party’s decision around 1:00 am on December 18, 2014.
Bola Tinubu, former Lagos governor, is said to have played a role in picking Osinbajo as Buhari’s running mate.
Premium Times quoted him as saying, “I was working on the case at Peniel Apartments in Abuja on December 18, 2014, when at about 1:00 am in the morning, I received a call from Rauf Aregbesola that they were coming to Lagos to pick me.
“I said I was in Abuja. He said ‘good because you have been nominated as the vice-presidential candidate’ and I said that’s how you nominate people?
Osinbajo said Aregbesola alongside Ibikunle Amosun, a former governor of Ogun state, took him to meet with Buhari who was the All Progressives Congress’ candidate at the time.
Osinbajo, who is seeking the presidential ticket of the APC, said he was fully prepared to take a shot at the presidency.
He further stated that there were only a few people who have the kind of experience he has to be president of the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Self Determination: Yoruba Nation Agitators Storm Court For Lawsuit To Prevent Ekiti Governorship Poll In June, Case Adjourned
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: PDP To Screen Atiku, Saraki, Peter Obi, Momodu, Other Presidential Aspirants On Friday
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Political Parties Should Zone Presidential Ticket To Axis Of Competence Not Ethnicity — Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Why Goodluck Jonathan Can't Contest For Nigerian President Again – Lawyer, Falana
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: African Action Congress Party Declares Express Of Interest, Nomination Forms Free For All Aspirants
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Leaked Audiotape: House Of Representatives Member, Gboluga Threatens To Destroy Ondo South PDP Senatorial Chairman Over Delegates’ List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Pastor RUGA Osinbajo And Sermon Of N250,000 Bribery To Delegates By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Self Determination: Yoruba Nation Agitators Storm Court For Lawsuit To Prevent Ekiti Governorship Poll In June, Case Adjourned
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Court Declines Bail To Co-defendant Of Disgraced DCP Abba Kyari, Adjourns Case To May 26
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News UK Companies Lament Shortage Of Workers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Interpol, Kenya Government Probe Two Nigerian Financial Tech Tycoons, Demuren, Nehikhare Over Suspicious Transfer Of N128 Billion From Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Motorists Flee As Gunmen Attack Bullion Van In Imo State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna-Abuja Train Release Photograph Of Newborn Baby From Abducted Pregnant Woman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Presidential Ticket: You’re My Friend But I Won’t Work For You – PDP Chairman, Ayu Tells Atiku
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Any APC Presidential Aspirant Who Can’t Raise N100million For Nomination Form Is Not A Serious Candidate — National Chairman, Adamu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Group Demands Disqualification Of Akwa Ibom Governorship Aspirant, Eno For Violating Electoral Act
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad