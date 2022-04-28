Intelligence Gathering Has Failed In Nigeria’s Capital City, Abuja – Buhari’s Minister Laments Kidnapping Cases, Others

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 28, 2022

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has lamented security failure in Abuja and the failure to prevent bandit attacks in its satellite towns.

Abuja is Nigeria’s capital city and the seat of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The minister spoke at the 6th security meeting with area council chairmen, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the territory on Wednesday.

According to her, security agencies should be proactive instead of reactive.

Austine Elemue, the Special Assistant on Media to the FCT Minister of State, in a statement quoted the minister as calling on traditional rulers to come up with new strategies to tackle insecurity in Abuja.

Residents of Abuja, particularly those on the outskirts of the city, have been experiencing cases of kidnapping among other security challenges.

The statement reads in part: “In view of recent reports from area councils like Gwagwalada, Kwali and Bwari, there is every reason for us to come back, re-strategise and ask what is happening, where we are failing and where we need to strengthen. We need to do an analysis of where our strength lies and where we need to fortify.

“In our expanded FCT security meetings, we have all adequate committees in place, and we have sub-committees that are overseeing the affairs of security and intelligence gathering in the federal capital.

 “Despite all these, we are still having reports of people invading communities and our peace, especially in the satellite towns where the terrains are difficult.

“Therefore, the royal fathers who are the custodians of the people should come up with new strategies that will put an end to this menace.”

