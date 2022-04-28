Motorists Flee As Gunmen Attack Bullion Van In Imo State

The bullion van belonging to a commercial bank was attacked at Ogbor Nguru Nwankwo in Aboh Mbaise Local Government on Thursday afternoon.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 28, 2022

Some gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have attacked a bullion van in Imo State.
The bullion van belonging to a commercial bank was attacked at Ogbor Nguru Nwankwo in Aboh Mbaise Local Government on Thursday afternoon.


The details of the attack are still sketchy as it is unclear if the robbers carted away any money.
The armed robbers were said to have waylaid the van after which they released gunshots sporadically.
The incident forced several motorists to abandon their vehicles and run for safety.
Video footage showed bullet holes on the different parts of the vehicle conveying cash.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Cultists Disrupt Governor Soludo’s Meeting In Anambra, Attack 60-year-old Activist
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Shoot Man Dead Nine Days To His Wedding In Ebonyi
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill One In Kaduna, Abduct Four
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Three Persons Killed, Many Injured As Bomb Explosion Rocks Cattle Market In Taraba
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Son Of Deputy Senate President’s Aide, Demand N50million Ransom
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME 17 Killed As Bandits Attack Katsina Village
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Leaked Audiotape: House Of Representatives Member, Gboluga Threatens To Destroy Ondo South PDP Senatorial Chairman Over Delegates’ List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Interpol, Kenya Government Probe Two Nigerian Financial Tech Tycoons, Demuren, Nehikhare Over Suspicious Transfer Of N128 Billion From Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna-Abuja Train Release Photograph Of Newborn Baby From Abducted Pregnant Woman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Russian Military Attacks Ukrainian Capital During UN Secretary-General's Visit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Rivers PDP Governorship Aspirant, Dagogo Arrested On Governor Wike’s Order - Aide
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Group Demands Disqualification Of Akwa Ibom Governorship Aspirant, Eno For Violating Electoral Act
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Angry Youths Attack Ruling Party, APC Female Senator Over 'Poor Representation', Burn Several Vehicles
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest 21 Suspects Over Murder Of NDLEA Operative In Nasarawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Ben Ayade’s Declaration For President Is An Insulting Joke, By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Dorsey, Musk, Buhari And Twitter By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad