Motorists Flee As Gunmen Attack Bullion Van In Imo State

Some gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have attacked a bullion van in Imo State.

The bullion van belonging to a commercial bank was attacked at Ogbor Nguru Nwankwo in Aboh Mbaise Local Government on Thursday afternoon.



The details of the attack are still sketchy as it is unclear if the robbers carted away any money.

The armed robbers were said to have waylaid the van after which they released gunshots sporadically.

The incident forced several motorists to abandon their vehicles and run for safety.

Video footage showed bullet holes on the different parts of the vehicle conveying cash.