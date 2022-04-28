Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Boss Should Resign Or Be Sacked Over Incompetence, Failure To Prevent Terrorist Attacks – Lawyer, Olajengbesi

An Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has lambasted the Director-General of Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, describing him as incompetent.



Olajengbesi described Bichi as the Director-General of secret police who cannot prevent terrorist attacks.

DSS DG, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The lawyer said Bichi and the secret police failed to prevent recent attacks by terrorists on a Kaduna -bound train and the Kaduna airport, both in March 2022.



He, therefore, called for the resignation of Bichi or his sacking for failing in his duties.



The secret police had on Tuesday said some criminal elements were plotting to “return the country to the pre-2015 era” by attacking churches, mosques and relaxation centres.



Olajengbesi while reacting to the intelligence report, said, “A DSS DG who cannot uncover and stop the burglary of the home of the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, last year is incompetent.



“A DSS DG who cannot uncover the terrorist attacks in Kaduna State and prevent the unprintable horrors on trains, airports and others is incompetent.



“A DSS DG who fails to provide intelligence and alerts on the operations of kidnappers and bandits is a gross failure.



“A DSS DG who attacks self-determination agitators, kill them, and incarcerates them while Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi, is left to roam around and hobnob freely with murderous bandits without ever arresting or questioning him is a blatant failure.



“A DSS DG who persecuted former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia, until his death, just because of his outspokenness and exposure of the moneybags of terrorists is a blatant failure.



“A DSS DG under whom scores of atrocious human rights violations and abuses were committed should be ashamed and stop grandstanding.



“The DSS DG should resign immediately or be sacked forthwith. He has failed Nigerians and should leave and apologise to the whole nation.”