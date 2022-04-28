Nigeria’s Secret Police, DSS Boss Should Resign Or Be Sacked Over Incompetence, Failure To Prevent Terrorist Attacks – Lawyer, Olajengbesi

Olajengbesi described Bichi as the Director-General of secret police who cannot prevent terrorist attacks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2022

An Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has lambasted the Director-General of Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, describing him as incompetent.


Olajengbesi described Bichi as the Director-General of secret police who cannot prevent terrorist attacks.

DSS DG, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The lawyer said Bichi and the secret police failed to prevent recent attacks by terrorists on a Kaduna -bound train and the Kaduna airport, both in March 2022.


He, therefore, called for the resignation of Bichi or his sacking for failing in his duties.


The secret police had on Tuesday said some criminal elements were plotting to “return the country to the pre-2015 era” by attacking churches, mosques and relaxation centres.


Olajengbesi while reacting to the intelligence report, said, “A DSS DG who cannot uncover and stop the burglary of the home of the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, last year is incompetent.
 
“A DSS DG who cannot uncover the terrorist attacks in Kaduna State and prevent the unprintable horrors on trains, airports and others is incompetent.
 
“A DSS DG who fails to provide intelligence and alerts on the operations of kidnappers and bandits is a gross failure.
 
“A DSS DG who attacks self-determination agitators, kill them, and incarcerates them while Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi, is left to roam around and hobnob freely with murderous bandits without ever arresting or questioning him is a blatant failure.
 
“A DSS DG who persecuted former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia, until his death, just because of his outspokenness and exposure of the moneybags of terrorists is a blatant failure.
 
“A DSS DG under whom scores of atrocious human rights violations and abuses were committed should be ashamed and stop grandstanding.
 
“The DSS DG should resign immediately or be sacked forthwith. He has failed Nigerians and should leave and apologise to the whole nation.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity 14 People Are Killed In Northern Nigeria Every Day – Northern Broadcast Media Owners
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Seventy-five Northern Groups Place N100 Million Bounty On IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Insecurity Stop Killing Bandits, They Are Victims Too—Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Ex-Kogi Lawmaker, Prince, Others In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Insecurity University Students' Association Demands Justice Over Student Killed In Kaduna Protest
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Insecurity Panic As Residents Withdraw Children From Osun Schools Over Fear Of Likely Bandit Attacks
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Leaked Audiotape: House Of Representatives Member, Gboluga Threatens To Destroy Ondo South PDP Senatorial Chairman Over Delegates’ List
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News EXCLUSIVE: Documents Expose How Redeemed Church Pastor Misled Lagos Director Of Public Prosecutions In N1.7bn Wema Bank Money Laundering, Fraud Case
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News How My Hand Was Amputated After My Jealous Husband Stabbed Me At Least 13 Times Over Alleged Infidelity—Woman On Hospital Bed
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic To Suspend Students With Car, Tattoo, Coloured Hair, Dreadlocks, Intimate Hugging, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity 14 People Are Killed In Northern Nigeria Every Day – Northern Broadcast Media Owners
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Veteran Nigerian Singer, Mbanefo Insists On N50Million Compensation, Other Demands Over Alleged Unauthorised Use Of Her Song By Telecoms Company, Airtel
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Extends Tenure Of Nigeria Immigration Service Boss, Isah Jere, Despite Attaining Retirement Age
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: African Action Congress Party Declares Express Of Interest, Nomination Forms Free For All Aspirants
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
News Gunmen Attack Home Of Jigawa APC Governorship Aspirant In Kano
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Military Buhari Government Unable To Rescue Missing Soldiers Is Deploying Troops To Save Alleged Missing Cows – IPOB
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Military Nigerian Soldier Working With ISWAP Terrorists Kills Self After Arrest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News One Killed, Over 20 Houses Razed As Hausa, Fulani Communities Clash In Bauchi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad