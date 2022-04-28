Nigeria’s Transportation Minister Wants To Run For President While Kidnapped Train Passengers Are Still Missing One Month After– Christian Association Knocks Amaechi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State has knocked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for declaring to run for President while persons abducted by gunmen during an attack on a Kaduna-bound train remain in captivity after 30 days.



The victims were abducted when bandits attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28.

Eight passengers were killed during the train attack, while a yet-to-be-confirmed number of persons were kidnapped.



Rev Joseph John Hayab Chairman, CAN Kaduna State, in a statement on Thursday urged the government to rescue the kidnapped Nigerians.



The statement read, “Since then, it is now 30 days of agony, sleepless nights, lamentation, shedding of tears, and psychological anguish for the victims, the members of their immediate and extended families, people of conscience, and many well-wishers.



“Sadly, despite acknowledging the misfortune caused by the attacks by those responsible for protecting lives and property, the head of the ministry responsible for rail transport has not shown enough empathy towards families or made plausible efforts to actualize the freedom of the abducted from the terrorists.



“The most essential ingredient of democracy is freedom and security but Nigerians are enduring a varied meaning of democracy. Consequently, CAN Kaduna State frowns at the way these families have been left on their own, especially the lack of adequate and encouraging proof from the government and the agency responsible for rail transportation to douse their fears.



“As part of utter disregard, not the managing Director of NRC nor the Hon Minister of Transport, who should have resigned and tendered a public apology by now for his or their failure, has acknowledged their oversight in averting the incident.



“Instead, while innocent citizens are held captive for no offence, and at great risk for their safety, some individuals in charge of the transport industry, throwing decency to the wind, are mounting podiums, declaring to vie to be Nigeria’s next President. For the records, the concerned individuals involved must be reminded that Nigerians are not insane to reward failure with the presidency.



“CAN, thus, on the 30th day of painful remembrance of the train attack and aggressive kidnap of lawful travellers who boarded the train call on all Christians in Kaduna State and beyond, with people of goodwill, to intensify prayers for the victims and their families and to continue to speak out till everyone is safely released and back home to their families.”