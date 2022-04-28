Nigeria’s Youth Service Programme, NYSC Confirms Death Of Missing Female Corps Member, Vows To Find Killers

Terungwa was reportedly kidnapped alongside her one-year-old baby in the Lokogoma area of Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 28, 2022

The management of the National Youth Service Corps has reacted to the death of a female corps member, identified as Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa.
 
Terungwa was reportedly kidnapped alongside her one-year-old baby in the Lokogoma area of Abuja some weeks ago and had been declared missing.

However, the baby was later found but the mother was still missing, according to her uncle, Richard Lorliam.
 
She was also found later but was already dead, a Facebook post by one of her friends had confirmed.
 
Terungwa is a graduate of Microbiology from the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State.
 
Reacting to her death, the NYSC said security agencies had confirmed the dead body to be that of Terungwa, adding that investigations were ongoing to unravel the identities of the killers.
 
A statement by Eddy Megwa, the corps' Director of Press and Public Relations reads, “The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to the pictures making the rounds in the social media of a missing Corps Member deployed to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
 
“The corpse was found wearing the NYSC khaki trouser with the face defaced beyond recognition. On account of this, Management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body.
 
“It was later confirmed that the remains were that of a missing Corps Member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807.
 
“Investigations are, however, currently ongoing to unravel the identity(ies) of the perpetrators of the dastardly act in order to bring them to justice.”

