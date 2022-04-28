Nigerian Army Detains ISWAP Collaborators In North-East Named By Soldier Who Killed Himself After Arrest

According to PRNigeria, the civilians, before their arrest, worked together with a soldier who killed himself after military troops discovered he was an ISWAP collaborator.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 28, 2022

Operatives of the Nigerian military intelligence service have arrested some civilians spying for the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists in the North-East region.
According to PRNigeria, the civilians, before their arrest, worked together with a soldier who killed himself after military troops discovered he was an ISWAP collaborator.


SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the soldier was arrested for aiding ISWAP terrorists but he later killed himself while being escorted to the barrack.
The soldier, with one of the Battalions of the Nigerian Army in the North-East, was discovered by intelligence operatives, for his involvements in recent attacks on brothels and beer parlours in Gashua and Geidam in Yobe State.
A military intelligence source who confirmed to PRNigeria the arrest of the civilian collaborators, said they are already probing the circumstances surrounding the suicide committed by the “unscrupulous” soldier while being handcuffed after his arrest.
"I can categorically tell you that other bad elements within our security apparatus are being investigated. Right now we have arrested some civilian collaborators he mentioned in his confession during the initial interrogation.
"We shall unravel the circumstance surrounding the seeming fishy suicide and suspicious activities of other suspects," the source said, asking not to be named.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Interpol, Kenya Government Probe Two Nigerian Financial Tech Tycoons, Demuren, Nehikhare Over Suspicious Transfer Of N128 Billion From Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Russian Military Attacks Ukrainian Capital During UN Secretary-General's Visit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Extends Tenure Of Nigeria Immigration Service Boss, Isah Jere, Despite Attaining Retirement Age
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Cultists Disrupt Governor Soludo’s Meeting In Anambra, Attack 60-year-old Activist
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Leaked Audiotape: House Of Representatives Member, Gboluga Threatens To Destroy Ondo South PDP Senatorial Chairman Over Delegates’ List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Interpol, Kenya Government Probe Two Nigerian Financial Tech Tycoons, Demuren, Nehikhare Over Suspicious Transfer Of N128 Billion From Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna-Abuja Train Release Photograph Of Newborn Baby From Abducted Pregnant Woman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Russian Military Attacks Ukrainian Capital During UN Secretary-General's Visit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Rivers PDP Governorship Aspirant, Dagogo Arrested On Governor Wike’s Order - Aide
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Group Demands Disqualification Of Akwa Ibom Governorship Aspirant, Eno For Violating Electoral Act
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Angry Youths Attack Ruling Party, APC Female Senator Over 'Poor Representation', Burn Several Vehicles
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest 21 Suspects Over Murder Of NDLEA Operative In Nasarawa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Ben Ayade’s Declaration For President Is An Insulting Joke, By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Dorsey, Musk, Buhari And Twitter By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad