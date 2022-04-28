Nigerian Labour Congress To Go On Strike Over Buhari Government’s Failure To Agree With University Lecturers, ASUU

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on a three-day nationwide warning strike if the Federal Government continues to ignore the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

NLC also said it would hold a national protest within the 21-day ultimatum to the Nigerian government.



The government has in the last 73 days failed to reach a deal with the public university lecturers.

ASUU had on February 14 embarked on strike over poor pay, years of unmet agreements and deplorable service conditions.

NLC President, Ayubba Wabba in a pre-May Day rally in Abuja on Wednesday said the association would embark on a three-day nationwide warning strike in solidarity with the three – universities based unions: Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

He said, “Within the span of the subsisting 21-days ultimatum given by Congress, the NLC will hold national protests against the current strike action affecting students of Nigeria’s public universities and occasioned by government’s failure to honour agreement reached with trade unions in our universities.

“The protest is to draw the attention of government to the inherent catastrophe in the emerging culture of Social Apartheid in our society especially as marked by prolonged lockout of students from working class and poor homes from our public universities while the children of the rich continue their academic pursuits uninterrupted.

“If at the end of the national protest and the 21-days ultimatum, the Federal Government still fails to resolve the industrial crises in Nigeria’s universities, the Congress would be left with no other option than to embark on a 3-days nationwide warning strike action in solidarity with our affiliates in the universities and with Nigerian students whose future and wellbeing are being robbed.”



