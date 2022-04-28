Nigerian Police Arrest 21 Suspects Over Murder Of NDLEA Operative In Nasarawa

The state Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, paraded the suspects and others on Thursday in Lafia.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 28, 2022

The police in Nasarawa State have arrested 21 commercial motorcyclists who allegedly killed a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officer on April 18 in the Karu area of the state.
The CP recalled that the Divisional Police Officer, New Karu Division, received a distress call at about 9pm on the fateful day.
The DPO was alerted that okada riders attacked the deceased and were about to set his house ablaze.
The DPO, the Anti-Cultism unit and a crack-team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) rushed to the scene at Koroduma, One man village.
On arrival, they found the victim in the pool of his blood and transported him to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead.
Soyemi said the manhunt led to the arrest of the 21 persons who allegedly participated in the lynching of the NDLEA personnel.
The police recovered stones, metals and other hard objects used by the suspects to commit the crime.
Soyemi added that they already made useful statements.
The State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, will prosecute the case.

