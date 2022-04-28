Presidential Ticket: You’re My Friend But I Won’t Work For You – PDP Chairman, Ayu Tells Atiku

Ayu, made this known while addressing members of the National Working Committee, (NWC) and the campaign team of the former Vice President after a visit to the party Secretariat on Thursday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 28, 2022

The National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has told former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, that though they are friends, he will not work for the vice president.
Ayu, made this known while addressing members of the National Working Committee, (NWC) and the campaign team of the former Vice President after a visit to the party Secretariat on Thursday.


The chairman, who acknowledged the fact that he and Atiku had been close friends for more than 30 years, noted that they were key players in the Social Democratic Party and key players in the emergence of Chief MKO Abiola.
“Let me acknowledge the fact that you and I have been close friends personal friends for more than 30 years as it was indicated, we were key players in the Social Democratic Party and key players in the emergence of Chief MKO Abiola.
“So you are a presidential aspirant today. But I want people to know that you are still my friend. I can’t deny you; I never deny my friends including those who are in the other disastrous party. You know them because even there, we have common friends who miss road, who normally should be here with us.
“More importantly, since we formed this party as you have mentioned, we have worked together in various capacities. It is you and I that plotted the emergence of President Obasanjo. An administration that did very well, putting Nigeria, on a healthy map economically, socially and politically.
“Again, I can’t deny the fact that we work together harmoniously, whether political issues or economic issues and on the National Security Council when I was Minister for internal affairs.
“I’m saying this to make it clear that those who say Oh, because of my personal relationship with you, as chairman, I’ll work for you. Mr. Vice President, I will not work for you as an aspirant. I will work for all the 17 aspirants. It is left to you to convince the delegates of our party that you are the best.
“You have to market yourself, you have to work hard. This National Working Committee for now we remain an umpire. We are not going to take side with any particular aspirants. But we love you all. I’ve said repeatedly that each one of you given the opportunity will run this country better than what APC has done or will be able to do.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Interpol, Kenya Government Probe Two Nigerian Financial Tech Tycoons, Demuren, Nehikhare Over Suspicious Transfer Of N128 Billion From Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Russian Military Attacks Ukrainian Capital During UN Secretary-General's Visit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Extends Tenure Of Nigeria Immigration Service Boss, Isah Jere, Despite Attaining Retirement Age
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Cultists Disrupt Governor Soludo’s Meeting In Anambra, Attack 60-year-old Activist
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Leaked Audiotape: House Of Representatives Member, Gboluga Threatens To Destroy Ondo South PDP Senatorial Chairman Over Delegates’ List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Interpol, Kenya Government Probe Two Nigerian Financial Tech Tycoons, Demuren, Nehikhare Over Suspicious Transfer Of N128 Billion From Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna-Abuja Train Release Photograph Of Newborn Baby From Abducted Pregnant Woman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Russian Military Attacks Ukrainian Capital During UN Secretary-General's Visit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Rivers PDP Governorship Aspirant, Dagogo Arrested On Governor Wike’s Order - Aide
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Group Demands Disqualification Of Akwa Ibom Governorship Aspirant, Eno For Violating Electoral Act
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Angry Youths Attack Ruling Party, APC Female Senator Over 'Poor Representation', Burn Several Vehicles
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest 21 Suspects Over Murder Of NDLEA Operative In Nasarawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Ben Ayade’s Declaration For President Is An Insulting Joke, By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Dorsey, Musk, Buhari And Twitter By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad