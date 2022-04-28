Rivers PDP Governorship Aspirant, Dagogo Arrested On Governor Wike’s Order - Aide

Farah Dagogo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant and federal lawmaker representing Bonny-Degema has been arrested on Thursday.

It was learnt that policemen attached to Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers State arrested him at the venue of the PDP South-South Zonal office, Port Harcourt, where governorship aspirants were being screened.



The media aide to the Lawmaker, Ibrahim Lawal, in a short statement confirmed the arrest.

“The Federal Lawmaker representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Governorship hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo has been arrested on the directives of Governor Nyesom Wike at the PDP Zonal Office, the venue for the screening of governorship aspirants.

“Hon. Dagogo was arrested at the governorship screening hall by some police officers and taken to an unknown location,” he said.

Wike had on Wednesday declared Dagogo wanted for allegedly sponsoring cultists to disrupt the PDP secretariat, which was the venue of screening of aspirants.

Wike’s order came barely two days after Dagogo declared his support and allegiance for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to clinch the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the governor.



