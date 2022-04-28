Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna-Abuja Train Release Photograph Of Newborn Baby From Abducted Pregnant Woman

A female passenger abducted by terrorists during the attack on the Abuja/Kaduna train has been delivered of a baby girl in the terrorists’ den.

The female passenger who was eight months pregnant at the time of the abduction on the 28th of March reportedly birthed a child in the terrorists’ den at the weekend.



The terrorists, according to a report by Tribune shared photos of the baby girl. The picture of the new girl was released, on Wednesday evening, by the terrorist group suspected to be Ansaru, a breakaway group of Boko Haram.

Two days ago, the news of her birth was trending on both social media and the conventional media where a family member of the woman first hinted that she had delivered at the weekend.

The identity of the newly born child was not disclosed until Wednesday when the terrorists released the picture of the baby girl.

A relation of the female passenger who pleaded for anonymity had said in an interview that the new mother was among the two pregnant women kidnapped.

“They contacted us and broke the news to us that she gave birth at the weekend, even though they did not tell us whether it was a boy or a girl,” the family member said.