Terrorists Who Attacked Kaduna-Abuja Train Release Photograph Of Newborn Baby From Abducted Pregnant Woman

The female passenger who was eight months pregnant at the time of the abduction on the 28th of March reportedly birthed a child in the terrorists’ den at the weekend.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 28, 2022

A female passenger abducted by terrorists during the attack on the Abuja/Kaduna train has been delivered of a baby girl in the terrorists’ den.
The female passenger who was eight months pregnant at the time of the abduction on the 28th of March reportedly birthed a child in the terrorists’ den at the weekend.


The terrorists, according to a report by Tribune shared photos of the baby girl. The picture of the new girl was released, on Wednesday evening, by the terrorist group suspected to be Ansaru, a breakaway group of Boko Haram.
Two days ago, the news of her birth was trending on both social media and the conventional media where a family member of the woman first hinted that she had delivered at the weekend.
The identity of the newly born child was not disclosed until Wednesday when the terrorists released the picture of the baby girl.
A relation of the female passenger who pleaded for anonymity had said in an interview that the new mother was among the two pregnant women kidnapped.
“They contacted us and broke the news to us that she gave birth at the weekend, even though they did not tell us whether it was a boy or a girl,” the family member said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International Interpol, Kenya Government Probe Two Nigerian Financial Tech Tycoons, Demuren, Nehikhare Over Suspicious Transfer Of N128 Billion From Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Russian Military Attacks Ukrainian Capital During UN Secretary-General's Visit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Extends Tenure Of Nigeria Immigration Service Boss, Isah Jere, Despite Attaining Retirement Age
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Cultists Disrupt Governor Soludo’s Meeting In Anambra, Attack 60-year-old Activist
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Leaked Audiotape: House Of Representatives Member, Gboluga Threatens To Destroy Ondo South PDP Senatorial Chairman Over Delegates’ List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Interpol, Kenya Government Probe Two Nigerian Financial Tech Tycoons, Demuren, Nehikhare Over Suspicious Transfer Of N128 Billion From Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Russian Military Attacks Ukrainian Capital During UN Secretary-General's Visit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Rivers PDP Governorship Aspirant, Dagogo Arrested On Governor Wike’s Order - Aide
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Group Demands Disqualification Of Akwa Ibom Governorship Aspirant, Eno For Violating Electoral Act
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Angry Youths Attack Ruling Party, APC Female Senator Over 'Poor Representation', Burn Several Vehicles
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How I Found Out I'd Be Buhari's Running Mate — Vice-President Osinbajo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest 21 Suspects Over Murder Of NDLEA Operative In Nasarawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Ben Ayade’s Declaration For President Is An Insulting Joke, By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Dorsey, Musk, Buhari And Twitter By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Government Declares Monday, Tuesday As Public Holidays
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad