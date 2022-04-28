Veteran Nigerian Singer, Mbanefo Insists On N50Million Compensation, Other Demands Over Alleged Unauthorised Use Of Her Song By Telecoms Company, Airtel

The telecoms company said it had not promoted its TV App with Mbanefo's musical work.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 28, 2022

Veno Marioghae Mbanefo, a veteran Nigerian artiste has insisted that telecommunications company, Airtel Nigeria made use of her musical work without authorization.
 
Mbanefo, in a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Network Limited, Ikoyi, Lagos, had accused the telecoms company of using her song, ‘Nigeria Go Survive’ to promote its TV app and ‘The Voice Nigeria’, without her permission.

The letter signed by her lawyer, R. A. Igelige Esq and obtained by SaharaReporters, asked the telecoms company to “cease and desist forthwith from further infringing on the copyright of our Client to the aforementioned musical work”.
 
It also asked Airtel to “pay to our Client the sum of N50, 000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) for the unauthorised commercial and also derogatory use of her musical work”.
 
But in a letter signed by Joachim Okere and Adebayo Àjàyí, the head of legal services and lead, Litigation and Dispute Management respectively, Airtel Nigeria denied the claims which it described as 'false and defamatory'.
 
The company further demanded a letter of retraction/apology from Mbanefo within seven days from receipt of the letter or risk civil/criminal legal actions instituted against her.
 
However, the artiste has reacted to the company's claim by insisting on the copyright infringement suit and subsequent demand of N50 million compensation.
 
A letter by her lawyer, Rockson Igelige reads, “We are in receipt of your letter dated 22nd April, 2022 as regards the above subject matter.
 
“We refer to our letter dated 14th April, 2022 as well as your letter dated 22nd April, 2022.        
 
“However, we have reached out to our Client, and she still stands by her demands over the copyright infringement of her musical work, ‘Nigeria Go Survive’ by your organisation, Airtel Network Limited for unsolicited telemarketing
 
“For avoidance of doubt, the letter of our Client’s demand was dispatched on 14th April 2022 through NIPOST speed post to your office. And her Press Release was on 20th April 2022.
 
“Our Client is a known figure in the entertainment industry in Nigeria. So, the public is entitled to know whether or not she is in any way involved in any activity advertised with her musical work, and whether or not the use of her musical work in any form or unsolicited telemarketing has her consent and approval.
 
“Our Client denies ever damaging or defaming the reputation of your company as alleged or at all.
 
“And Our Client stands by her demands on the copyright infringement of her musical work, ‘Nigeria Go Survive’ by your company, Airtel Network Limited for unsolicited telemarketing contrary to Nigeria Communication Commission`s directives.”

SaharaReporters, New York

