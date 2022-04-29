2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence

This was made known by the NEF Convener, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, during a meeting with the Coalition of Northern Groups in Zaria, Kaduna State.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 29, 2022

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Friday condemned the zoning of the 2023 presidency, noting that it contradicts the standard norms of democracy.
This was made known by the NEF Convener, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, during a meeting with the Coalition of Northern Groups in Zaria, Kaduna State.


Ango affirmed that political parties should allow their members freely vote for candidates of their choice. He noted that the power-sharing deal between the northern and southern regions of Nigeria was dead and buried.
“Candidates should be allowed to contest elections on the basis of merit and their competence. Merit should be the yardstick to get the country’s next president, the position should be open to standard norms of the democratic process,” he said.
Ango explained that he presided over the selection of the northern presidential consensus aspirants – which involved former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State – in his personal capacity and “not on behalf of Northern Elders Forum.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Picks APC Party’s N100million Presidential Form In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Screens Atiku, Saraki, Anyim For Presidential Ticket, Peter Obi, Wike, Others Await Turn
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Plateau Killings: Governor Lalong’s Government Failed To Act On Intelligence Reports I Sent –Council Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC, PDP Selling Nomination Forms For N100m, N40m Respectively Despite N30,000 Minimum Wage Is Illegal, Immoral— Falana
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Should Be Thankful They’re Not Crossing Borders To Look For Food Under Buhari – Presidential Aide, Femi Adesina
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Court, Electoral Commission, INEC Will Disqualify Jonathan If He Contests For Nigerian President In 2023 – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Interpol, Kenya Government Probe Two Nigerian Financial Tech Tycoons, Demuren, Nehikhare Over Suspicious Transfer Of N128 Billion From Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Interpol Probe: It’s True Our Company, RemX, Moves Large Funds Internationally, We Don’t Launder Money–Firm Debunks Allegations Of Suspicious Transfers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kill Nigerian Army Personnel, Two Locals In Plateau Community, Burn Several Houses
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hundreds Of Zamfara Residents Flee Homes Ahead Of Sallah Over Terrorists’ Attacks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Government To Procure Aircraft To Tackle Large-Scale Fire Incidents – Minister
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Ruling Party, APC Member Seeks Court Order Barring Central Bank Governor, Emefiele From 2023 Presidential Contest
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Picks APC Party’s N100million Presidential Form In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Civic Group, HEDA Demands Release Of Ex-Chairman Of Kano Anti-corruption Commission, Condemns Police Harassment
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Group Demands Disqualification Of Akwa Ibom Governorship Aspirant, Eno For Violating Electoral Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Court Remands Rivers Governorship Aspirant, Dagogo In Custody After His Arrest on Governor Wike’s Order
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Family Accuses Travel Agent Of Turning Nigerian Woman To Sex Slave In UAE, Knocks Police For Doing Nothing
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Former US Marine Killed Fighting Alongside Ukrainian Forces Against Russia
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad