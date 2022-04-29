BREAKING: One Killed, Many Injured As Lawless Policemen Open Fire On Shiites During Rally In Kaduna

Quds Day, which uses the Arabic name for Jerusalem, is a Palestinian solidarity day held every year by IMN members on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 29, 2022

At least one person was killed while many others were injured when policemen opened fire on members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiites during annual Quds Day rally in Zaria, Kaduna State.
An eyewitness, who spoke with SaharaReporters, disclosed that the IMN members were peacefully going about their protest when policemen emerged all of a sudden and began firing live bullets at them.
He said others who sustained bullet wounds and are currently battling for their lives in hospital.

