Bus Conveying Corps Members To Passing Out, POP Goes Up In Flame

According to a report by an online medium, Grassroot Reporters, the incident occurred at a filling station close to the Nigerian Navy Headquarters in Warri.

by saharareporters, new york Apr 29, 2022

Some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) narrowly escaped death on Thursday in Warri, Delta State as the coaster bus they boarded to Asaba for the passing out parade (POP) exploded at a filling station.
The corps members reportedly hired the bus which belonged to the College of Education Warri to convey them to Asaba for their final POP after the completion of their service year.
One of the corps members, Daniel told the medium, that the bus ran out of fuel shortly after the journey began and had stopped for a refuel before the unfortunate incident.
"The driver stopped at a filling station close to Nigeria Navy Barracks in Warri to refuel the bus. While we were inside, and the filling station attendant was dispensing fuel into the bus, we heard a deafening sound, and everywhere was covered with smoke."
Many of the corps members reportedly sustained serious injuries, while a female corps member had a serious dislocation and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.
It was gathered that the corps members lost their phones, bags and other personal effects.
The cause of the fire is unknown but a source said the driver of the bus allegedly failed to switch off the bus while it was being refuelled.
On Thursday, corps members of the 2021 Batch A, Stream II, had their passing out parade in different states across the country.

 

