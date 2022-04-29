Court, Electoral Commission, INEC Will Disqualify Jonathan If He Contests For Nigerian President In 2023 – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer

Aloy Ejimakor, a special counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu says if Goodluck Jonathan chooses to contest for Presidency come 2023, he will be disqualified by the court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



Some supporters of the former President had urged him to contest for President in 2023. Jonathan’s posters had last week flooded the national secretariat of the APC.

ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

Some youth groups also stormed his office in the Maitama area of Abuja last week, calling on him to join the presidential race.



The protesters lamented that since he left office, hunger, insecurity, and unemployment, among others had become the order of the day.



The supporters said that both men and women have turned to beggars because of the unfavourable policies of the present administration.



In his response, the former President said he could not say if he would declare or not but advised his supporters to “watch out”.



But in a tweet on Friday said the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria already disqualifies Jonathan from contesting in the election if INEC fails to do that.



The lawyer quoted Section 137(3) of the Constitution which says that “A person who was sworn-in to complete the term for which another person was elected as President, shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term”.