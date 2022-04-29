Court, Electoral Commission, INEC Will Disqualify Jonathan If He Contests For Nigerian President In 2023 – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer

Ejimakor said the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria already disqualifies Jonathan from contesting in the election if INEC fails to do that.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 29, 2022

Aloy Ejimakor, a special counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu says if Goodluck Jonathan chooses to contest for Presidency come 2023, he will be disqualified by the court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
 
Some supporters of the former President had urged him to contest for President in 2023. Jonathan’s posters had last week flooded the national secretariat of the APC.

ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

Some youth groups also stormed his office in the Maitama area of Abuja last week, calling on him to join the presidential race.
 
The protesters lamented that since he left office, hunger, insecurity, and unemployment, among others had become the order of the day.
 
The supporters said that both men and women have turned to beggars because of the unfavourable policies of the present administration.
 
In his response, the former President said he could not say if he would declare or not but advised his supporters to “watch out”.
 
But in a tweet on Friday said the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria already disqualifies Jonathan from contesting in the election if INEC fails to do that.
 
The lawyer quoted Section 137(3) of the Constitution which says that “A person who was sworn-in to complete the term for which another person was elected as President, shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics PDP Screens Atiku, Saraki, Anyim For Presidential Ticket, Peter Obi, Wike, Others Await Turn
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Picks APC Party’s N100million Presidential Form In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics Plateau Killings: Governor Lalong’s Government Failed To Act On Intelligence Reports I Sent –Council Chairman
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC, PDP Selling Nomination Forms For N100m, N40m Respectively Despite N30,000 Minimum Wage Is Illegal, Immoral— Falana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Should Be Thankful They’re Not Crossing Borders To Look For Food Under Buhari – Presidential Aide, Femi Adesina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Group Demands Disqualification Of Akwa Ibom Governorship Aspirant, Eno For Violating Electoral Act
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Court Jails Muslim Cleric For Killing Pig In Rwanda
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News NURTW Crisis: Lagos Government Sank Low By Doing Transporter, MC Oluomo’s Bidding, Over 1000 Vehicles Vandalised In Four Days – Group
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Senator, Aliyu Wamakko Empowers Community Women With Cloth And Some Cash To Sew The Fabric
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Alleged N1.7bn Fraud: Wema Bank Accuses Lagos Businessman Of Blackmail, Threatens Lawsuit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News IPOB Threatens Governor Uzodinma: You Won't Be Spared If You Don't Ensure Release Of 500 Imo Youths Arrested By Abba Kyari's Police Team
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Screens Atiku, Saraki, Anyim For Presidential Ticket, Peter Obi, Wike, Others Await Turn
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Former US Marine Killed Fighting Alongside Ukrainian Forces Against Russia
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
International Interpol Probe: It’s True Our Company, RemX, Moves Large Funds Internationally, We Don’t Launder Money–Firm Debunks Allegations Of Suspicious Transfers
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
News Family Accuses Travel Agent Of Turning Nigerian Woman To Sex Slave In UAE, Knocks Police For Doing Nothing
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
News Court Remands Rivers Governorship Aspirant, Dagogo In Custody After His Arrest on Governor Wike’s Order
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
News Civic Group, HEDA Demands Release Of Ex-Chairman Of Kano Anti-corruption Commission, Condemns Police Harassment
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad