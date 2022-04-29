Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Picks APC Party’s N100million Presidential Form In Abuja

It was gathered that Tinubu, who is in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, was represented by some of his close associates including the House of Representatives member from Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke; member representing Agege Federal Constituency in the green chamber, Babatunde Adejare; and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 29, 2022

Former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has picked the party’s roundly criticised N100million Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms.
According to Punch, Faleke, Lawal and other loyalists of the strongman of Lagos politics picked up the presidential forms for him (Tinubu) at the APC National Headquarters on Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, at exactly 3pm.
Tinubu had in January 2022 announced his desire to succeed the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, in May 2023.
Tinubu had told State House reporters that becoming Nigeria’s President was his “lifelong ambition” and that there was nothing wrong in a kingmaker becoming a king.
Already, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; amongst others have picked up the APC presidential forms while others are expected to follow suit in the coming days.
They include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha; former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu; amongst others jostling to be the flagbearer at the end of the APC presidential primary scheduled to hold at the end of May 2022.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

