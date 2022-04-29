Nigerian Polytechnic Lecturers, ASUP Threaten To Shut Down Schools, Join University Teachers Currently On Strike

The union threatened to shut down all polytechnics in Nigeria if the Nigerian government fails to meet its demands.

by Sahara Reporters Apr 29, 2022

The umbrella body of polytechnic lecturers in Nigeria, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has said that the one-month ultimatum it gave to the government would lapse next Wednesday.
The union threatened to shut down all polytechnics in Nigeria if the Nigerian government fails to meet its demands.

ASUP The Sun

The National Executive Council of ASUP had at the end of its 102 meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, in March issued a one-month ultimatum to the government.
At its emergency congress on Thursday in Ogun State, the ASUP Zone C, which comprises South West region and Kwara State, insisted that the Nigerian government must its demands before the expiration of the ultimatum.
ASUP had suspended its 61-day long industrial action on June 10, 2021, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the government, the Zonal Coordinator, Yekini Asafe said.
Asafe noted that due to the failure of the government to meet the union’s demands, it might be forced to resume the suspended industrial action.
According to him, the decision on whether to resume the strike action will be taken at the union’s NEC meeting scheduled to hold on May 4 in Abuja.
Some of the union’s grievances with the government include the non-release of the revitalisation funds for the sector, non-release of arrears of the new minimum wage, and non-release of the reviewed nomination instruments for institutions and management.
The polytechnic lecturers’ counterparts in universities, under the umbrella of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), had embarked on a one-month warning strike on February 14, 2022. It extended the industrial action after its expiration by another two months, over the government’s failure to fulfil their agreements.
Activities have been grounded in Nigerian public universities since then as students wait for the strike to be called off.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Education ASUU: Buhari Government’s Disinterest In Varsity Lecturers’ Strike Targeted At ‘Most Educated Yoruba Ethnic Group’ – UK Afenifere
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic To Suspend Students With Car, Tattoo, Coloured Hair, Dreadlocks, Intimate Hugging, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Deeper Life School: My Assaulted Son’s Medical Report Will Be Made Public Soon, Says Mother
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education COVID-19: ASUU Kicks Against Reopening Of Varsities
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education University Workers Begin Indefinite Strike February 5
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education US Announces Job Openings For Hausa, Yoruba Teachers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Group Demands Disqualification Of Akwa Ibom Governorship Aspirant, Eno For Violating Electoral Act
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Court Jails Muslim Cleric For Killing Pig In Rwanda
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News NURTW Crisis: Lagos Government Sank Low By Doing Transporter, MC Oluomo’s Bidding, Over 1000 Vehicles Vandalised In Four Days – Group
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Senator, Aliyu Wamakko Empowers Community Women With Cloth And Some Cash To Sew The Fabric
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Alleged N1.7bn Fraud: Wema Bank Accuses Lagos Businessman Of Blackmail, Threatens Lawsuit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News IPOB Threatens Governor Uzodinma: You Won't Be Spared If You Don't Ensure Release Of 500 Imo Youths Arrested By Abba Kyari's Police Team
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Family Accuses Travel Agent Of Turning Nigerian Woman To Sex Slave In UAE, Knocks Police For Doing Nothing
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
News Court Remands Rivers Governorship Aspirant, Dagogo In Custody After His Arrest on Governor Wike’s Order
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
News Civic Group, HEDA Demands Release Of Ex-Chairman Of Kano Anti-corruption Commission, Condemns Police Harassment
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Picks APC Party’s N100million Presidential Form In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kill Nigerian Army Personnel, Two Locals In Plateau Community, Burn Several Houses
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad