Ruling Party, APC Member Seeks Court Order Barring Central Bank Governor, Emefiele From 2023 Presidential Contest

The 2023 presidential ambition of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has suffered another setback after a member of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State approached the court to stop him from contesting.

SaharaReporters learnt that the suit was filed on Thursday at the Rivers State High Court seeking an order of the Court to disqualify the CBN Governor from participating in the upcoming APC Presidential Primaries on the grounds of his non-eligibility to participate in the Primaries.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

The Plaintiff, Naapah ThankGod Bariledum, who is an APC member in Ward 4 of Khana LGA in Rivers State is asking the court in the suit number, PHC/1371/CS/2022 to disqualify the CBN Governor from participating in the primaries on the grounds that he was not eligible to

participate in the process in view of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, the APC Constitution and the CBN Act which he has already violated.

The Plaintiff is seeking for an ex parte order to restrain the Governor from participating in the primaries pending the final hearing of the suit.

According to a platform, New Galleria, the Plaintiff argued among other things that the CBN Governor had not fulfilled the provisions of the CBN Act which would have allowed him to have the legal right to have a valid membership of the APC before participating in the Primaries.

He asked the court to declare any interest in the Presidential race by the CBN Governor a nullity. The court is also being asked to hear the matter urgently to avoid jeopardising the APC Presidential Primaries and the entire party.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi and his successor in the Rivers State Government House, Governor Nyesom Wike are being speculated by Emefiele supporters to be behind the suit as both men from Rivers State and are also Presidential aspirants in both the PDP and APC.

Other defendants in the Suit are the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC sued as the 2nd and 3rd Defendants.

The Plaintiff is seeking also to via ex parte application which is like to be heard this week to stop the CBN Governor.

DOCUMENT: APC Member Seeks Court Order Barring Central Bank Governor, Emefiele From 2023 Presidential Conte... by Sahara Reporters on Scribd