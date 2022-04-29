Sanwo-Olu Picks APC Nomination Form For Second Term As Lagos Governor

It was learnt that James Faleke, a lawmaker, picked the form on behalf of the Governor in Abuja.

by saharareporters, new york Apr 29, 2022

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday picked his All Progressives Congress’ nomination form to contest for re-election in 2023.
It was learnt that James Faleke, a lawmaker, picked the form on behalf of the Governor in Abuja.


Sanwo-Olu is seeking another four years in office that will expire in 2027, while his re-election efforts are expected to be unchallenged within the APC.
The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the APC in Lagos, had reportedly endorsed Sanwo-Olu, who is also heavily funding his godfather and former governor, Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Appeals Court Judgement Retaining Seven Of 15 Charges Against Him, Alleges Miscarriage Of Justice
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Opposition Party, PDP Screens 17 Presidential Aspirants, Disqualifies Two
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Member Seeks Court Order Barring Central Bank Governor, Emefiele From 2023 Presidential Contest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Picks APC Party’s N100million Presidential Form In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Plateau Killings: Governor Lalong’s Government Failed To Act On Intelligence Reports I Sent –Council Chairman
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Interpol, Kenya Government Probe Two Nigerian Financial Tech Tycoons, Demuren, Nehikhare Over Suspicious Transfer Of N128 Billion From Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Veto: UN Dribbles Self In Search Of Relevance By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Appeals Court Judgement Retaining Seven Of 15 Charges Against Him, Alleges Miscarriage Of Justice
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Opposition Party, PDP Screens 17 Presidential Aspirants, Disqualifies Two
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Are Ethnicity, Zoning Dominant Issues Of 2023 Elections? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Bus Conveying Corps Members To Passing Out, POP Goes Up In Flame
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Killed, Many Injured As Lawless Policemen Open Fire On Shiites During Rally In Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Member Seeks Court Order Barring Central Bank Governor, Emefiele From 2023 Presidential Contest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News UK Companies Lament Shortage Of Workers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Picks APC Party’s N100million Presidential Form In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Nigerian Fraud Suspect Extradited To U.S. Over Alleged N62 Million Scam
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad