Sanwo-Olu Picks APC Nomination Form For Second Term As Lagos Governor

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday picked his All Progressives Congress’ nomination form to contest for re-election in 2023.

It was learnt that James Faleke, a lawmaker, picked the form on behalf of the Governor in Abuja.



Sanwo-Olu is seeking another four years in office that will expire in 2027, while his re-election efforts are expected to be unchallenged within the APC.

The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the APC in Lagos, had reportedly endorsed Sanwo-Olu, who is also heavily funding his godfather and former governor, Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition.