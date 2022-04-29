Tahir Fadlallah, Billionaire Owner Of Tahir Hotel In Kano, Dies

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant, Media & Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, confirmed the death.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 29, 2022

Tahir Fadlallah, the billionaire owner of Tahir Guest Hotel Kano, is dead.
Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant, Media & Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, confirmed the death in a tweet on Friday.

“We have lost Tahir. May Allah grants him Aljannah,” Shehu wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of himself and Tahir.
“The above picture was taken shortly after they released him from hospital after months of treatment in Beirut.”
The billionaire was flown to Beirut, Lebanon for treatment in an air ambulance in May 2020 after he tested positive for Covid-19 in Nigeria.

