Terrorists Kill Nigerian Army Personnel, Two Locals In Plateau Community, Burn Several Houses

At least two locals and a soldier have been killed at Rikwe-Chongu village in the Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The spokesman of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, Major Ishaku Takwa, who confirmed the incident on Friday in Jos, said that the incident occurred on Thursday night, adding that OPSH deployed its troops to the community.

File Photo: Gunmen

“There was a night attack in the area on April 28; our troops deployed to the community repelled the attack and in the process OPSH lost a soldier. Two other civilians died as a result of the attack as well,” he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association, David Malison, said that three locals were killed, one person injured and several houses razed.

"The attackers also destroyed many food barns and carted away foodstuffs, animals and other valuable items," he said.

Malison identified those killed to include; Markus Audu, 41, Yah Hwenke, 42 and Amus Kanga, 61.





