Troops Killed ISWAP Commander, Dan-Buduma, Over 100 Other Terrorists – Nigerian Military

The Nigerian Military High Command says its troops have killed a prominent Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Commander, Abubakar Dan-Buduma.



According to the military, over 85 terrorists were killed alongside the ISWAP commander.

It also said the troops rescued 848 civilians and arrested 119 terrorists in Northwestern Nigeria in separate operations.



Maj.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, the spokesman for the military, also told journalists in Abuja on Thursday that troops also arrested terrorists’ informants and logistics suppliers between April 7 and 28, 2022.



Onyeuko said 1,158 terrorists and their families comprising 164 men, 367 women and 627 children had surrendered to the military in the last three weeks.



Onyeuko said, “Troops neutralised 23 terrorists, rescued 619 civilians, and arrested 19 terrorists. Troops responded to a distress call of terrorists’ attack at Wanzamai in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.



“Troops mobilised to the village and engaged the terrorist where scores of the terrorists were killed. In the cause of the operation troops rescued 32 women and 18 children.



“Also, within the period under review, troops recovered 592 rustled cattle. Troops also rescued 179 civilians, neutralized 62 terrorists and apprehended 100 terrorists.



“The land component of Operation Hadin Kai with support of the air components conducted an offensive operation in Arina Woje in Marte Local Government Area of Borno state and neutralized a prominent Islamic State of West Africa Province Commander Abubakar Dan-Buduma and scores of the terrorists.



“Also, a notorious informant and logistic supplier to the Islamic State of West Africa Mallam Abba Sidi Lawan was arrested at Auno town in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno state.



“Similarly, troops arrested Abdurrazaq Hudu a logistics supplier of Islamic State of West Africa Province at Mutum Biyu village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba state.”