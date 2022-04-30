2023: You Are Fit For President, Forget About Morals, Oba Of Lagos Tells Amaechi

Amaechi, who is Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, visited the Oba of Lagos on Thursday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 30, 2022

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has told a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Amaechi, to “forget about morals” as he aims to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
Amaechi, who is Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, visited the Oba of Lagos on Thursday.


Akiolu said, “I tell everybody, the future belongs to God. If it is efficiency and knowledge, you are qualified. But the future belongs to God. I pray to God Almighty to give you good health and a long life.
“Like Niccolò Machiavelli, he said ‘the end justifies the means’. If you are looking for power, forget everything about morals. The best will happen. God will give us the best man who will address our entire problem. You are very agile and honest to the core.”
During the visit, Amaechi said his presidential ambition was borne out of the need to serve and provide selfless leadership to Nigerians, Politics Nigeria reports.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army Checkpoint In Anambra, Personnel Feared Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Reject APC, PDP, Embrace Fresh Ideas, Sowore Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Returns To Nigeria, Receives N100million APC Nomination Form Bought For Him
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International UN Chief, Guterres, To Visit Nigeria After Russia-Ukraine Negotiation Trip
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal Ogun Governor, Abiodun Confirms He Was Arrested For Fraud In USA, Warns APC Party Not To Disqualify Him For 2023
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Malami Joins Kebbi Governorship Race Despite Fraudulent Purchase Of Multi-billion Naira Properties As Nigeria’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army Checkpoint In Anambra, Personnel Feared Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Several Residents Missing As Gunmen Invade Rivers State Community, Shoot Pastor Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Reject APC, PDP, Embrace Fresh Ideas, Sowore Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Popular Football Agent, Mino Riola, Who Worked For Pogba, Lukaku, Others Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Free Abducted Kaduna-Abuja Train Passengers, Sheikh Gumi Appeal To Terrorists
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Even Novices Know 2023 Presidency Is For South, Arewa Youth Group Tackles APC Chairman, Adamu, For Denying Zoning
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Incoming Alaafin Will Inherit Late Oba Adeyemi’s Wives –Archbishop Emeritus, Ladigbolu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News UN, Other Organisations Should Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Custody To Confirm Torture By Secret Police, DSS –HURIWA
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News FCT Minister Allocates 1500sq Meters Of Land To Muhammadu Buhari Trust Foundation In Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News VAT Collection: Appeal Court Fixes Date To Resume Hearing On Suit Between Federal Inland Revenue Service, Rivers State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Returns To Nigeria, Receives N100million APC Nomination Form Bought For Him
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad