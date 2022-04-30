2023: You Are Fit For President, Forget About Morals, Oba Of Lagos Tells Amaechi

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has told a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Amaechi, to “forget about morals” as he aims to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Amaechi, who is Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, visited the Oba of Lagos on Thursday.



Akiolu said, “I tell everybody, the future belongs to God. If it is efficiency and knowledge, you are qualified. But the future belongs to God. I pray to God Almighty to give you good health and a long life.

“Like Niccolò Machiavelli, he said ‘the end justifies the means’. If you are looking for power, forget everything about morals. The best will happen. God will give us the best man who will address our entire problem. You are very agile and honest to the core.”

During the visit, Amaechi said his presidential ambition was borne out of the need to serve and provide selfless leadership to Nigerians, Politics Nigeria reports.



