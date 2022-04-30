BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army Checkpoint In Anambra, Personnel Feared Dead

According to Daily Post, sources said the gunmen wielded automatic rifles, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 30, 2022

Some gunmen on Saturday attacked soldiers at a checkpoint in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.
File photo used to illustrate story.
They reportedly arrived at the checkpoint, which was manned by soldiers and started shooting at them, causing the soldiers to reciprocate in a bid to save themselves.
The source said the gunmen came in exotic automobiles numbering about four, suspected to have been snatched from unsuspecting members of the public for their nefarious operations.
“They confronted the soldiers for over 10 minutes, causing residents of the area to scamper for safety, and after a long shooting match, the men overpowered the soldiers, and they had to withdraw.
“The men did not cover their faces, and they were shouting on top of their voices, asking that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, be released.
“We saw them, some people even tried to make videos, but everyone was afraid not to be spotted and shot,” the source said.
Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the incident, while also condemning it as an attack on the nation.
Spokesperson for the command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said, “Generally speaking, any attack on any security agent is a threat to the soul of a nation. Yes, there was a shooting incident at a checkpoint in Agulu but the information is still sketchy.”
 

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

