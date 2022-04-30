Free Abducted Kaduna-Abuja Train Passengers, Sheikh Gumi Appeal To Terrorists

This comes after Gumi had formed an advocacy group aimed at championing the rights of Fulani herders.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 30, 2022

Controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has appealed to terrorists, who abducted Kaduna-Abuja train passengers on March 28, 2022 to free them “in the name of God”.

This comes after Gumi had formed an advocacy group aimed at championing the rights of Fulani herders.

Gumi announced the creation of the group known as Nomadic Rights Concern during his Ramadan sermon at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna.

He said it will bring attention to the abuses and violations of rights of Fulani herders.

“We appeal to you (the bandits) to fear God and take the path of peace. You should emulate one of you who have just unconditionally released all captives under him; he repented and sought God’s forgiveness,” Gumi added.  

Speaking on the advocacy group, Gumi said, “We found it worthwhile to establish Nomadic Rights Concern to be headed by Prof Umar Labbo. NORIC is supposed to be a channel whereby Nomads will have their complaints and agitation addressed to the right authorities.

“So many have complaints about the loss of family members. Others are in the prisons of security apparatus for many years without offence and trial in a competent court of justice.

“The organisation was established to address these fallouts, hopefully, nomads will follow the civil ways in addressing their grievances away from violence, it’s said that violence is the language of the unheard."

Before he created the organisation, Gumi had visited some of the armed bandits and cattle herders in the forests in Zamfara and Niger states. 

He also took medical services to them and has been urging the Nigerian Government to grant them amnesty as they did to Niger Delta militants.

The Ramadan lecture attracted thousands of in-person listeners and viewers on Facebook via Facebook Live.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army Checkpoint In Anambra, Personnel Feared Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Reject APC, PDP, Embrace Fresh Ideas, Sowore Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Be Thankful Bombings Don’t Happen Daily, Femi Adesina Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Returns To Nigeria, Receives N100million APC Nomination Form Bought For Him
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Explain How Gunmen Kidnapped UBEC Chairman, Daughter... Killed One, Injured Two
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Nigerian Army Checkpoint In Anambra, Personnel Feared Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Several Residents Missing As Gunmen Invade Rivers State Community, Shoot Pastor Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Reject APC, PDP, Embrace Fresh Ideas, Sowore Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Popular Football Agent, Mino Riola, Who Worked For Pogba, Lukaku, Others Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 2023: You Are Fit For President, Forget About Morals, Oba Of Lagos Tells Amaechi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Even Novices Know 2023 Presidency Is For South, Arewa Youth Group Tackles APC Chairman, Adamu, For Denying Zoning
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News FCT Minister Allocates 1500sq Meters Of Land To Muhammadu Buhari Trust Foundation In Abuja
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Has Never Been In So Much Debt As Under Buhari –Shehu Sani
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Incoming Alaafin Will Inherit Late Oba Adeyemi’s Wives –Archbishop Emeritus, Ladigbolu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News UN, Other Organisations Should Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Custody To Confirm Torture By Secret Police, DSS –HURIWA
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad